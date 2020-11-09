The Real Reason Castle Rock Was Cancelled at Hulu

There might be a few folks that are hoping to see Castle Rock appear on another provider, but at the moment it would appear that its cancelation is going to stand since it also sounds as though there was something of a divide between those that thought it should keep going and those that didn’t envision a third season ever happening. The pandemic is thought to have at least something to do with the fact that the show isn’t coming back, but for all intents and purposes, it’s simply not returning because it’s not in the cards. That sounds vague and hard to swallow, and it will remain that way for a while since some fans are freaking out over the revelation that season three isn’t going to be on its way anytime soon. It’s enough to make a person roll their eyes as it goes to show how invested some folks get into their entertainment, which isn’t hard to figure out since a lot of us do it from time to time. But having an emotional breakdown, or even acting as though one will occur when a show is canceled, is kind of difficult for some of us to fathom since in the current era there’s so much entertainment at our fingertips that trying to say that nothing can replace any given show is enough to make a person laugh since, between the streaming sites and the list of movies that are out there to be enjoyed, a person could hole up for a solid year if they had the means and the supplies and still not be able to watch everything that’s out there.
But people get busted up over one show since they get emotionally attached or allow themselves to get so used to the show that anything else either pales by comparison or they simply can’t invest anything else into another program. Maybe it’s a lack of empathy, or maybe it’s realizing that another story will begin when another ends that keeps some of us from doing anything other than sighing and shrugging our shoulders when favorite movies or shows come to an end, even as abruptly as this. But the fact is that it does happen and it’s bound to keep happening since Castle Rock isn’t the first and it certainly won’t be the last to be discontinued. Heck, there are other shows that will be canceled this year and people don’t even appear to notice since they’re too busy lamenting other projects that have been taken off the air and movies that haven’t been released yet.
To put it nicely, Castle Rock was an interesting show since it took a number of Stephen King’s stories and crafted a tale out of them that was becoming something that was leading somewhere that could have been great. The first two seasons were likely hard for those that don’t follow King’s stories to follow since they didn’t mean as much most likely. But those that managed to get into the story were obviously able to get around that since a lot of people have chimed in to say that they’re none too happy with the decision to cancel the show. The fact that it’s been so long though, thanks to the pandemic, was bound to be an issue since as popular as the show became, it was bound to suffer a setback if it was allowed to sit for too long. There were plenty of fans wanting it to come back, but so far it just appears that it wasn’t going to happen since there’s no interest in bringing the show back. It’s too bad since it was starting to get pretty good, but this isn’t much of a mystery when it comes King stories since some of them turn out on a good note and others, well, they start out good, and then something happens and they fail to satisfy in some manner. The same thing has happened with his books since readers will know that King can tell a story unlike anyone else, but near the end of some of his stories he simply putters out, as though he gets tired, or bored, and has to slap something on the end to wrap everything up.
It might sound blasphemous in a way to say such a thing about a noted author, but the truth is that many people that have read his books can easily make the same claim since many of his stories are masterful almost the entire way through, though he does begin to drag in some of them. But there are a handful of King stories that have decent to masterful endings, and in the movies and on TV very few of the live-action attempts have ever managed to fix this. Castle Rock was on schedule to be on the few that could have been one of those to break the trend, but not now.