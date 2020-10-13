The Real Reason GLOW Season 4 Was Canceled at Netflix

There are worse things than being canceled after one season, and being canceled when only one episode of a season has been filmed has to be one of them, since GLOW, one of Netflix’s top shows, isn’t coming back for a season 4 at this point thanks in large part to the coronavirus. The popular show spent the past three seasons proving that it belonged on the network and it can be argued convincingly that it had created a very real demand for more episodes since it had become a phenomenon all its own by the time the first season was over and done with. But thanks to the need to follow safety protocols that have continued to hamper one production after another, the show has been shut down, meaning that season 4 hasn’t been given any more attention since the coronavirus came to town and wrecked everything. This isn’t the only show that’s been widely affected by the coronavirus unfortunately and if the virus isn’t dealt with soon it won’t be the last. The downfall of the show is that it’s a very hands-on, intimate ordeal that has to have people right next to each other and up in each other’s face constantly, so as anyone can guess this is one big strike that can’t be worked through since wrestling isn’t something that can be done with a partition in place.
What’s interesting about this show being canceled is that this isn’t the first time that it’s been threatened with being taken down since it’s been on the chopping block, or close enough, in the past and people have been just as adamant about keeping it around. This time there isn’t a lot that’s going to be able to save it unless the virus is cured or at least beaten back enough to allow production to continue. Right now Hollywood is still feeling the pressure as the coronavirus continues to present a big problem when it comes to filming since the proximity that some shows and movies demand between actors is a huge risk that many studios don’t want to take. Those that have gone back to work are still doing so in a manner that is conducive to the health of their cast and crew members, and in some cases, the cast and crew have to take COVID-19 tests every so often in order to be certain that no one has been infected. A lot of people are still arguing that COVID-19 is more dangerous to those that are of a certain age or have pre-existing health conditions, but at this point, that argument has become so overplayed that continuing it here would be just another shout into the wind of public paranoia that might upset a few people.
It’s hard to say right now if GLOW will ever come back since the way things are going at the moment it’s easy to think that some shows are just going to disappear and some movies might not be made for the next few years at best. But there is a hope that the final episode that was made could possibly be released just to show people which direction the show was going in, even if that might be more infuriating than anything. In a way, it’s like being given an appetizer with the idea that there’s a meal to come, and then finding out that the kitchen shut down in the middle of making the meal. It might be better if that single episode was never unveiled since it would only add to the frustration of those that were waiting for one of their favorite shows to come back. It does feel as though the episode will be released anyway at some point since keeping it from the fans would likely cause just as much of an uproar as anything. It wouldn’t do much good, but it could possibly show the fans what direction season 4 was headed in before the entire season had to be scrapped. It’s very easy to get frustrated at this point, and many people are likely feeling it since the coronavirus has definitely had its way with a good part of life in general as it’s caused a large number of deaths and has brought humanity to a point that can’t rightfully be called a standstill, but can at least be called a boiling point that is reaching a dangerous level. People are insanely frustrated at this point when it comes to how the world is being run, and the fact that their entertainment is suffering as well doesn’t help.
That might sound incredibly petty, to whine and moan about entertainment when there’s so much other stuff going on in the world, but the one reason why it’s not is that entertainment is the escape that many people happen to need these days. Thankfully, there are a lot of other shows to enjoy, but Glow will still be missed.