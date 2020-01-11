The Real Reason We Dislike These General Hospital Couples So Much

General Hospital fans are not surprised that there are so many people around here with big thoughts and unhappy moments in their minds, but we have to take a moment to talk about something that recently came to our attention. We are not surprised that there are so many controversial relationships around here, but we know that there are many that fans simply do not like. But, the reasons that people don’t like them aren’t always what we care so much about. For example, some of us know that we don’t like this guy with that gal, and we have our reasons, but we rarely share the reasons we didn’t like certain couples together. Rather than going through and reiterating to you that we simply don’t like some couples, we want to go through and point out why we don’t like them. The why is sometimes more important than the who and the actual fact.
Brenda and Sonny: Brenda’s Age
Let’s be very, very clear. We didn’t like this couple from the start because the age difference is a bit much for us. Call us old-fashioned or whatever you’d like, but it’s a little inappropriate for a man who is well into his 30s to have feelings for a girl who is not yet 18. Sorry, but you’ve lived two decades longer than she did. When you were her age, she wasn’t even born yet. When you were ordering your first cocktail from the bar at legal age, she was still breastfeeding with her mother and having her diapers changed in the middle of the night. It’s gross, and it’s not appropriate. It’s different when you’re both older and it’s not so creepy, but this was too much for us. He was well into his 30s, she wasn’t even 18 yet, and they were romantically involved. There’s nothing all right with that at all. Nothing. There should be nothing about a child that’s attractive to a grown man – ever.
Maxie and Damien: He’s Obvious Distaste
Do you ever remember when they were a thing? It has been a while, and things do change, but they were not good together. The problem is not that they were two very different people. After all, we know better than anyone that opposites regularly attract. The problem here is that they were so different that he frowned upon so much of what she did. She’s always been a fashionista and a party girl and someone who cares entirely too much what she looks like to others, but he was generally distasteful of that. We thought, for a moment, we would love the computer geek/fashionista dynamic, but he was always looking at her like she wasn’t quite smart enough, good enough, really intelligent enough to be with him. He always had a look in his eyes with her that was like, “Please change and be better for me,” and that was enough to turn us right off of anything that they had going on for them.
Alexis and Julian: His Lack of Trying to Change
When you really love someone and you know that you cannot be together unless you can get your life in order, you do it. That’s it. It’s that simple. There is nothing about being with someone that is so hard that you cannot change if you really want to keep them. If you are a mobster who is in trouble with the law and the woman you love the most in the world cannot be with you because she’s an attorney and she cannot do that to her own career, you change. She doesn’t change – she’s not the one doing illegal things and breaking laws; it’s pretty simple. But, as much as he claimed to love her and want her, he never could change. And, that tells us that he didn’t love her as much as he thought he did. If she was the most important person in the world, he would make the effort, the change would be easy, and he’d do whatever he needed to do to keep her in his life. He wouldn’t argue it, ignore it, and plead with her to be with someone who could ruin her life. Simple enough.