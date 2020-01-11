The Real Reasons We Dislike These Bold and the Beautiful Couples So Much

Bold and the Beautiful fans have some big problems with some relationships around here, and we thought we might take a different look at them. We tell you all the time who we like together, who we don’t like together, who we liked more than anyone together throughout the course of the entire show, and who simply does not do a darn thing for us no matter how hard we try to love them and want them to be together. But, that’s just it; there’s not much else we can tell you except the real reason why we dislike so many couples. There are reasons, and we have good ones – do you agree with them, or do you feel that there are other reasons these people didn’t work and you don’t like them?
Quinn and Eric: The Change
Okay, so we know that when you meet someone who is more important to you than anyone in the world and you love them so much they become your number one priority, you do anything and everything you can to make it work. If you are changing yourself to be a better person for your mate, we are okay with that. We are not okay with it if you are being demanded to change or if you are changing for the worst, but we love that people change for the better and make improvements and show their best side when they are in love. Quinn, however, is someone we feel a bit selfish about. We liked her when she was a total train wreck. She was more fun to us that way. Sure, she’s nicer and doing less horrible things, and she’s yet to kidnap or kill anyone since she married him, which is good news. So, we can say with certainty that our reasons for not wanting them together is that she’s too boring to us now. It’s not a valid reason, but it works for us.
Liam and Hope: She’s Too Needy and Doesn’t Push Him
Here’s the deal. Liam can be a bit needy and indecisive on his own, and he doesn’t need that coming at him from another angle. She’s too much of that for him. He’s got the potential to be a man who can make decisions that are good for him, but she’s constantly taking from him and giving to herself. She’s fragile, and she needs him there to be with her all the time. She’s not in her right frame of mind anytime something doesn’t go her way, and she needs constant reassurance and cannot go on with her life if he is not right there. She’s always on the brink of making life changes that aren’t really sensible, so he’s constantly worried about her and unable to focus on his own life. She simply does not bring out the best in him, and that’s all there is to it. We don’t like them because she’s not good enough for him in the manner that he has a chance to be the best of the best, and she simply will not allow that to be part of his life.
Brooke and Ridge: She Makes Unreasonable Demands
If you want to be married to me, make me your number one priority. If you want me to stay married to you, turn against your kids. If you want to keep me as your wife, make sure my daughter gets what your daughter wants. If you want me to be your wife, you need to give my daughter your daughter’s job at your family company. If you want me, you need to make sure your daughter doesn’t like the same boy my daughter likes. It gets so old. She is always looking out for her daughter, and she’s putting her marriage at risk for it. We get wanting what is best for your daughter, of course, but not to the point that you literally tell your husband that he also needs to put your daughter and her wants and needs before his own kids and their rightful wants and needs. It’s a pain to watch, and it almost hurts us how manipulative she really is.