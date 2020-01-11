The Real Reasons We Dislike These Days of Our Lives Couples So Much

Days of Our Lives fans have a long list of couples we just don’t like. In fact, we’ve discussed them here more than one time. We have couples we love, some we think are fun for the moment, and some that we just don’t think are good at all or will ever work in any way, shape, or form. But, what we don’t really do is delve into the real reasons we don’t like some of these couples. We always just assume it’s because they don’t have the chemistry or they just aren’t the ones we want to see someone with. Ultimately, though, it’s at the end of the day that we sit back and we think to ourselves that there are just some fundamental problems that make us dislike some couples so much more than others. Find out what they are.
Nicole and Brady: Her Love of Eric
The fact that she bounces back and forth between the two of them is a problem for us, but we know that she loves Eric more than anyone else in the world. The only time and the only reason that she spends any amount of time with Brady is when Eric no longer wants her. That it is, and that is all there is to it. She’s a woman who just cannot be alone, and it bothers us that she always runs back to the brother of her one true love anytime something goes wrong. We think she needs to stop that, because it’s not okay to put that kind of a rift in a family. Sure, Brady needs to get over that, too, but she could help this situation a lot by simply removing herself from the equation from the start. That would eliminate a lot of problems, and that’s really all we want in the matter.
Gabi and Eli: Her Ultimate Evil Personality
Gabi and Eli were a problem for us long before she became an evil spawn of whatever things happened to her in her life. She’s gone from sweet and a little sassy to totally lunatic in her personality, and yet here she is with one of the nicest men in Salem. It was a problem for us when she was not a total lunatic, but now it’s just too much. After she decided to take down Lani for killing Stefan after he jumped in the way and took the bullet for his mother when she had to take the woman down, Gabi has made it her mission in life to ruin Lani’s life. The fact that she forced Lani to walk out of her wedding with Eli and then turned around and decided to take him to bed following that is just a bit much for us. There is something fundamentally wrong with Gabi, and the fact that he doesn’t see that is a huge problem for us in more ways than one. We cannot see this being a thing that works – ever – but we just don’t get it on his part. No chemistry, a clearly crazy woman, and so much drama surrounding her; why, Eli?
Brady and Kristin: Her Family Obsession
You see, it is not just her with Brady that freaks us out. There was a time so long ago when she came to Salem and she set her sights on another man; his father, John. She was so obsessed with John that she did all she could to make sure that she could be with him and that they could be a very happy couple despite the fact that he loved another woman and nothing in this situation was even remotely okay with anyone else. She was obsessed with him, and she only stopped because she decided to move on to his son. It’s creepy, and it’s not all right. It doesn’t help matters that she’s a stalker, a liar, a killer, and a horrible woman, and yet he sometimes feels that he might be able to make things work with her. She’s a sociopath who needs help, not someone he needs to spend more of his time with. It bothers us to no end that he even entertains this thought.