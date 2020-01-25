The Reason Brent Spiner Came Back as Data for Star Trek: Picard

Maybe it’s because I’m not much of a Star Trek fan, but wasn’t there another android very much like Data that showed up in Nemesis? I mention this in response to Christian Bone of We Got This Covered making note that Data did perish in Star Trek: Nemesis after teleporting Picard to safety aboard the Enterprise. But perhaps there is something more to Brent Spiner showing up in the upcoming Picard show than I’m seeing since again, I’m not a Trekkie or much of a fan. But seeing Spiner take up his role again is enough to make a person wonder just how it could happen. Then you think of CGI and the type of techniques that are being used today and it all snaps into place since while it’s true that Spiner is getting pretty old, just as the entire cast is, the unfortunate truth is that Data couldn’t age like a human due to being an android and therefore incapable of undergoing the same aging process as humans. It’s something that might be likely for a lot of people to point out since it’s kind of on the list of the most obvious things that could be nitpicked, but again, CGI and makeup and different filming techniques are easy to come by these days, much more so than they used to be, which means Spiner could easily come back and take up his character again.
Brent won’t be the only recurring character that shows up on the series though as Jonathan Frakes, aka Will Riker, Miriana Sirtis, or Counselor Troi, and even Jeri Ryan, Seven of Nine, will be making their own appearances as well. Each one of them will have their own part to play though in this show it already appears that many of those that Picard knew well and was friendly with are either retired or living a much quieter existence, meaning that the stillness of retirement is of course going to be shattered by something that no one sees coming and will have the ability to turn their lives upside down and inside out. That is after all the allure of Star Trek along with the very convincing characters and overall mission to explore the galaxy. The impact that Jean Luc Picard has had upon the Star Trek universe and pop culture in general has been great enough that it’s not much of a wonder why he’s been deemed as one of the greatest Starfleet captains to ever command a starship, second to none in the eyes of some and second only to one or two people depending on who you ask. In reality though trying to gain an answer for such a question is probably kind of foolhardy since Trekkies tend to take these matters quite seriously.
As Swapna Krishna of Engadget has stated this show definitely takes things in a different direction than we’ve seen with many Star Trek projects since at this point in his life Picard is apparently quite satisfied with his life and is, as you can imagine, getting on in years and is no longer fully capable of taking the same type of adventures that he once did. Data is going to play a rather crucial role in this show since despite having been killed off in Nemesis, there is apparently a clone running around that is a product of an experiment that created identical twins that were somehow derived from Data and will convince Jean Luc to pick up and head back into the fray once again as he no doubt thinks that he can right a wrong that occurred when he was forced to leave Data behind. This show is already gearing up to be something very different from any other Star Trek-based program that has ever come before since Picard’s story is one of woe and regret as the events that occurred after Nemesis showed that he made an attempt to help the Romulans, despite the fact that they were long-time enemies of the Federation, only to see the Federation forsake them when they came under attack by another force and had to pull their forces back to combat the unknown enemy. It’s safe to say that such an act would not sit well with the honor-bound captain and would follow him into retirement, which is where we see him at this point as the story is going to force him out of retirement and into a quest for the missing android that could possibly be Picard’s last hurrah.
People should recall that Shatner’s last big moment came during Generations when the torch was seemingly passed to Picard when Captain Kirk died in the effort of stopping a madman from killing millions in an effort to return to the Nexus, a place outside of space time where nothing really mattered and one could live in an illusion. One can only wonder what kind of end Picard might be in for when the time comes, though at this time it’s enough that the captain is back to the delight of the many fans.