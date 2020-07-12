The Reason Captain America Wasn’t Eating at the End of The Avengers

In this post credits scene for the Avengers first movie it looks as though everyone is enjoying their shawarma, except for Captain America. To be fair it looks as though Cap is about to fall asleep since he’s resting his head on his fist as though to keep himself from keeling over. It’s not hard to understand since the entire team look pretty tired, even Thor, who typically has the kind of stamina that can outlast any of his fellow Avengers when it comes to battle. But the reason why Cap isn’t enjoying his meal has nothing to do with his exhaustion, though it’s a good explanation and a good look since it kind of sets the tone for the scene after Tony stated that he wanted to get a bite when they were all said and done. Of course, one has to recall that New York is in shambles as they’re enjoying their meal, and it would be likely that people might want to talk to them following the incident. But the real reason that Cap isn’t eating has more to do with another movie than this one. He was in the middle of filming Snowpiercer, the post-apocalyptic movie that featured him as the protagonist that was attempting to get to the front of the train holding the last of humanity. As a result, Chris had already sprouted a beard and been given a buzz cut, meaning he had to wear a jaw prosthetic and a wig to complete this shot.
Unfortunately since the jaw prosthetic didn’t look good enough the idea to have him resting his face on his hand was made since it made the shot look a lot more accurate. For what the scene was used for and where it falls in the movie it’s pretty accurate since the Avengers just finished saving the streets of New York from the Chitauri invasion and had already neutralized Loki, so a moment of rest was definitely due. The whole idea of their involvement in the destruction of so much of the city however would eventually become a point of contention in Civil War, which was surprising since it was the decision of those in power that a missile being fired at the city would be the best bet rather than to rely on the heroes and their attempts to close the portal that was allowing the Chitauri into the city. While superheroes aren’t often bound by the governments that run the countries they reside in, the fact is that sometimes being left to their own devices is best, but then it is nice to know that they’ll actually help clean up their messes at the same time. For many years now, New York has been one of the prime cities when it comes to alien invasions, end of the world scenarios, and movies featuring larger than life protagonists.
It was kind of hard to believe that Captain America wouldn’t go along with at least part of the idea to be held accountable by the powers that be, as he’s been as straight-laced as possible for so long. But then as a character that’s bound to want to do as much good with the power he has it’s not hard to see why he wouldn’t want to need approval to do the best he can for the world all the time. That was a big reason why he didn’t want to go along with the accords, he wanted the ability to go and fight oppression and evil wherever he could without having to talk about it to a committee only to find that the same committee said no to an intended operation that would neutralize an enemy. In the Avengers first movie however it’s easy to see that those in command and those on the ground weren’t exactly in sync since the idea to blow up the city in order to try and eliminate the threat was what might be called a knee-jerk reaction while Iron Man’s solution was at least useful, though almost fatal to him.
But after a hard fight it was understandable that the Avengers might need a small amount of down time at the very least to get something to eat and possibly revive themselves or just put their head on their hand and relax. For Evans though it was back to work as soon as this scene was shot since Snowpiercer was still in the midst of filming and he would then go on to other projects after completing that one. The life of an actor appears to be very busy at times and doesn’t sound as though it comes with a lot of rest, though the pay and the chance to entertain millions sounds like a fair payoff for a good number of them.