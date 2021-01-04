The Reason Dan Levy Kept a Journal Throughout all of Schitt’s Creek

One thing that anyone should know at some point in their life is that if you don’t write things down it’s very possible to forget them, especially if you’re as busy trying to build and maintain a reputation like Dan Levy. Throughout the making of Schitt’s Creek Levy kept a journal of ideas that came to him, and upon the ending of the show, he’s now trying to divine just which projects he’ll take on and how he’ll prioritize those that he actually selects. Any writer should be able to tell those that ask that they have many irons in the fire, but the wisest among them will either find a way to manage more than one project at a time or will stick to one project and then go back to their other ideas when the time is right. This is what Levy has done since he wanted to maintain the idea that he was fully committed to Schitt’s Creek from start to finish, and it’s kind of obvious that he did just that. But now that the show is over it’s time to start thinking about other ideas and thankfully, he wasn’t lax when it came to writing them down. Sometimes it could be just an idea of an idea or a blurb that comes to mind, but for those that are trying to create something, even a blurb could be important since it could lead to something monumental that might change their lives.
The fact is that for a creative mind, ideas are going to pop up quite often since that’s how such minds work, they’re like a faucet without an on and off valve, they keep going a lot of times and dry up occasionally for one reason or another. But when that flow is on it’s best to have something at hand that can help a person jot down pretty much any idea that comes to mind since it’s best to get them out and see if they have any merit rather than keep them in and let them be lost. Many writers have professed to keep journals on hand or somewhere close by in case they need them since inspiration can strike at any given moment and it’s best to have something that can be used to record that moment since otherwise, such ideas don’t always stick around that long. That’s the downside of many creative ideas since the faucet analogy still works here, and it’s like trying to catch an individual droplet with your hand. One way or another it’s out of sight, out of mind after the passage of too much time since without development or at least the bare minimum of being written down, an idea will disappear until it comes around again, perhaps at a later date, or perhaps in a different form that someone else picks up.
What Dan Levy will do now that Schitt’s Creek is over is hard to guess, but given that he’s been writing ideas down for a while it’s very easy to think that he’ll come up with something since six years worth of ideas while spending his every waking moment on the show has to have yielded something that will keep him moving ahead in the business. It’s not known if he’ll continue to work with his father on another project, but since Schitt’s Creek worked out so well it certainly wouldn’t hurt, and with Eugene Levy being such a great actor and comedian it’s likely that people would love to see him again. On that note though, one has to wonder if Dan will try going off on his own or even consider asking his father for help. Either way feels as though it would work since together or apart, both men appear to be very talented, and it’s quite likely that if they did split then whatever Dan came up with next would still benefit from any advice his father could give him. Where it could go from there is harder to state since trying to guess what’s going to be headed down the pipeline is something that we’ll have to wait for. One thing is certain though, with that much time to formulate and possibly expand on certain ideas, it’s very probable that Dan will come up with something that people will come to love once again.
It’s inspiring to learn that Dan Levy has been keeping a journal of his ideas all this time, and it’s further validation to a lot of other writers that the practice is in fact worth it no matter what kind of ideas come forward. They might appear silly, they might not work out, and they might even sound a bit rough, but that’s what the writing process is all about. Getting the ideas down is just the first step after all.