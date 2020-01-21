Home
TV News
The Reason Jaskier Doesn’t Have his Hat in The Witcher

The Reason Jaskier Doesn’t Have his Hat in The Witcher

2 mins ago

Witcher

Jonathan Wright of We Got This Covered points out pretty easily that Jaskier from The Witcher is about the only character that a lot of fans might notice isn’t quite up to snuff when transitioning from the books to the screen. Surprisingly one of the biggest details concerns Jaskier’s hat, which is something like a Tudor’s bonnet in the books. If you’re wondering what this is it’s essentially a flat cap with a cord tied around the base that is quite common for a story such as The Witcher. The only problem is that the rest of the cast couldn’t stop laughing when they noted just how Joey Batey, the man in charge of making sure that Jaskier sings the praises of Geralt of Rivia in order to spread his legend. That does become something of an issue when people can’t stop laughing at a piece of apparel since it looks so ridiculous that it’s an easy target for ridicule. The showrunner is thinking that there is a chance that they might try the hat again but there’s no promises being made just yet. Perhaps if Jaskier is aged up a bit in season 2 things might go a little differently since this is another part of the bard’s performance that a lot of people realize was dropped in a manner that didn’t make sense. In a show where a lot of key people don’t age however it’s a little too tempting to just keep people the same age since a normal human like Jaskier can’t even keep up with Yennefer when it comes to combat, much less Geralt, so an aging bard is going to be more of a stone around anyone’s neck than a true boon since he really has no fighting skills to think of. Were this a D&D show the bard might actually possess some magic power of his own and a bit of fighting prowess that could help him out. But given that The Witcher bestows power and skill upon only those that are trained to be fighters Jaskier’s just out of luck.

Jaskier has actually been given more prominence in season 1 than the first book of The Witcher series gave him as he shows up later on in the first story and is mentioned throughout a good part of it. In essence he’s important since he does tell the story of Geralt, but he’s also a massive annoyance since he can’t do anything more than chronicle the stories he sees and he has a terrible habit of embellishing the truth as many storytellers do on occasion. One might say that Geralt has a minor soft spot for him, but even that would be generous since the Witcher doesn’t always have a kind word for Jaskier and usually sees fit to insult and deride him more often than not. And yet for some reason season 1 saw Geralt allowing Jaskier to stick around time after time for one reason or another and even had the Witcher stomaching the bard’s attempts at friendship up to a point. If you’ll remember, Geralt ended up driving everyone off at one point with his less than astute charms and was content to be on his own again until he and Ciri found one another. What part Jaskier is going to play in the Witcher’s life in the second season is interesting to contemplate since there’s no telling just when and where they’ll meet unless you’ve read the books and perhaps played the game. Likely as not though Jaskier, even if he’s aged by season 2 and grown somewhat wiser, will still be something of an annoyance to a character such as Geralt that values quiet and the tumult of his own thoughts when he can hear them.

In a way Jaskier is a necessary bother since his presence, as it happens in many stories, is the kind of element that breaks up the monotony and introduces a moral quandary here and there that is brought on by a third party that’s not necessarily connected to the main character but has something to do with them all the same. Be it comic relief or just another voice in the midst of those that are seen to drive the story, this third wheel tends to be someone that can serve as a conscience to the main character and an annoyance at the same time, or will possibly be someone that will show up now and again when needed to inject their character into one situation or another where the storyteller might feel that something extra is needed. This feels like the best way to describe Jaskier apart from his ability to tell a story, as someone that is simply needed for whatever reason and will be important to the overall plot of the story at some point.


About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Wake has been a freelance writer for the past several years now and has continued to do what he loves to do while attempting to get his work out to the masses. His greatest loves in life are writing, being a family man, and entertaining readers with his take on pop culture as it continues to change throughout the years.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Witcher
The Reason Jaskier Doesn’t Have his Hat in The Witcher
Burt Ward
ABC Told Burt Ward to Take Pills To Shrink his Junk on Batman
Is it Time to Cancel Last Man Standing?
The Top Five Comedy Movie Villains of All-Time
Four Ways Colin Trevorrow’s Leaked Script is better than The Rise of Skywalker
This is the Villain We Almost Got Instead of Palpatine in Star Wars 9
The Top Twelve Movie Villains of the Decade
Bright
Here’s What We Know about Bright 2 So Far
Brian F O'Byrne
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Brian F. O’Byrne
What Would a Taika Waititi Star Wars Movie Even Look Like?
Fernanda Urrejola
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Fernanda Urrejola
Niko Guardado
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Niko Guardado
Five Superheroes Outside of Marvel and DC that need their own Movies
Joker Movie
Five DC Characters That Should Be in The Joker Sequel
hawkman
Why Hawkman’s Introduction into the DCEU is so Important
This Marvel Villain Should Appear in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Five Things We Need to see in the Next Batman Arkham Game
Cyberpunk 2077
The Top Five Most Anticipated Video Games of 2020
A Cool Metal Cover of Guile’s Theme From Street Fighter
Fun Cover of the Overworld Theme from Super Mario Bros 3