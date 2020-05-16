Home
TV News
The Reason John Krasinski Wore a Wig on The Office

The Reason John Krasinski Wore a Wig on The Office

4 seconds ago

It’s not much of a secret now that a book has been written about it, meaning the fact that John Krasinski wore a wig during The Office. The reason though is something that people might not readily guess, so Nina Starner of Looper comes out and says it, he was wanting to shoot a movie with George Clooney titled Leatherheads. As such, he would have needed a 1920s haircut, which means that it would have looked out of place in the show, which he was still actively filming. As a result, John asked if he could wear a wig, which was initially shot down since it was believed that it wouldn’t allow him to keep Jim’s natural look. When he went ahead and wore a wig to speak to the showrunner Greg Daniels though, Daniels was pretty adamant in his opinion that it wouldn’t work. When John took off the wig and revealed that he’d been wearing it while they were talking, with Greg being none the wiser, it was obvious that Daniels couldn’t really say no any longer and he gave the okay for the wig, short and simple. It’s funny thought that there’s no mention of the movie Jarhead, which starred Jake Gyllenhaal and also featured Krasinski at one point, especially since the actors had to take on the look of US Marines with their high and tight look. Of course it’s possible that they were wearing specialized caps, but it doesn’t appear likely.

In any case Krasinski is far from the only one that’s ever worn a wig for a part since actors tend to do this all the time for various roles as one role might call for their character to be bald or another might call for a full head of hair that’s styled for a certain period. Adam Chitwood of Collider had more to say on this matter. Imagine being a woman whose hair has to be piled atop her head in a popular fashion that was in style back in the Victorian era, the neck strain alone it might cause is enough to make a person wince. But hairstyles are still something that a lot of fans tend to notice when it comes to TV shows and movies and some will go nuts upon realizing that one character or another aren’t in keeping with the times or the setting. As far as The Office goes, everyone was made to look very plain, drab, in other words ordinary, since the feeling is that in an office space such as Dunder Mifflin the idea is that there’s not much extravagance and people are encouraged to look professional and business-like at all times. It does sound a bit boring since a lot of offices have those folks that are all about flash and pomp but will still get the job done, though obviously the show was going for realism on a scale that would put it right up there with the average office worker.

For one of the most popular shows on TV during its time The Office did in fact win big with its depiction of the average office worker, as many people actually grew to like those characters that were seen as more run of the mill and didn’t really stand out as much, or wouldn’t have in a regular office setting. In a big way this allowed their personalities to exude in a greater manner since not wanting to focus on their plain clothing and looks made it so much easier to notice them for the kind of people they were. Whether this was done with a purpose or it was a happy side effect it was successful without question since people came to care about the characters in a big way that made the show among the most popular series of the past two decades. People still talk about this show today and it’s obvious by writing about The Office that a lot of us are still enamored of the series and would love to see it come back, if only it could come back in the same way as it was left. That’s not entirely possible obviously since things were moving forward before the final episode came around and gathering everyone together for another few seasons doesn’t sound feasible in the least. But it’s still a testament to how the show made so many people care that some would actually try to plead a case for such a reunion.

Learning that most of the cast are a lot more flamboyant in real life isn’t too surprising since their personalities on screen are a good indication that they’re anything but droll or even mildly boring. But dulling down their looks was a way to get that kind of acting to come forth and really make a mark in the annals of pop culture, and a lot of people are likely thankful for it.


About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Wake has been a freelance writer for the past several years now and has continued to do what he loves to do while attempting to get his work out to the masses. His greatest loves in life are writing, being a family man, and entertaining readers with his take on pop culture as it continues to change throughout the years.

Related Posts

Add Comment

The Reason John Krasinski Wore a Wig on The Office
Grant Gustin The Flash
What We Might Expect from The Flash Season 7
Kung Fu Series is Getting a CW Reboot with Olivia Liang
Katee Sackhoff Joins the Cast of The Mandalorian Season 2
NFL Star Says spoiling Avengers: Endgame Was the Worst decision of his Life
Unhinged Will Be the First New Movie in Reopened Theaters
Quarantine and Chill: 5 Must-Stream Movies to Watch on the Criterion Channel in May 2020
Matthew Lillard Wants to Play Stu Again in Scream 5
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Joji
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jorge Nava
Jeff Goldblum Look-Alike Gets into Streetfight and Twitter Loves It
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Peter Marco
A Live Action Secret Warriors is Reportedly in Development at Marvel
Remembering Famed G.I. Joe Artist Hector Garrido
Five X-Men Villains We Need to See Debut in The MCU
Snowflake is Marvel’s First Non-Binary Superhero
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Why We’ll Be Checking out Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
https://www.looper.com/152817/mortal-kombat-reboot-to-shoot-in-australia-later-this-year/
Comparing Mortal Kombat Characters to Yu-Gi-Oh! Characters
NASCAR and F1 Drivers are Competing Against Gamers Amidst Race Cancellations
Bernie Sanders Promises to Learn How to Play Minecraft