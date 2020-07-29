The Reason Mary-Kate Olsen is Connected to Heath Ledger’s Death

Heath Ledger’s sudden passing in 2008 took the world by storm. At just 28-years-old, Heath was at the height of his career. Many people were anticipating his role as The Joker in The Dark Knight which was released a few months after his death. Things were going so well for Ledger that he had become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Many also predicted that the next few years would be huge for him. So when he was found unresponsive on the morning of January 22, it seemed almost impossible to believe that he was gone. Ledger’s cause of death was determined to be suicide as the result of a drug overdose, but there are lots of people who believe there is more to the story than what has primarily been reported.
In fact, one of the entertainment industry’s most beloved former child stars might have a peculiar connection to Ledger’s death. Keep reading to find out how Mary-Kate Olsen is connected to Heath Ledger’s death.
The Backstory Between Heath And Mary-Kate
Heath Ledger and Mary-Kate Olson aren’t two people that most would put in the same sentence. However, it appears they were very good friends, and maybe even more. With that being said, some sources suggest that Ledger and Olson had been secretly dating in the months leading up to his death. However, these has never been officially confirmed. When Ledger’s body was discovered by his housekeeper, Teresa Solomon, and masseuse, Diana Wolozin, Mary-Kate was the first person Diana called. This shows that people in Ledger’s life knew that he and Olsen had some sort of close connection.
Most people would agree that it was a strange decision to call Mary-Kate prior to calling 911. What’s even more strange is that after Mary-Kate received the call, she contacted a private security guard to go to Ledger’s apartment instead of calling 911 herself. Diana Wolozin eventually called 911 and paramedics arrived less than 10 minutes later.
Mary-Kate’s Role In The Investigation
An investigation began shortly after Ledger’s death. Initially, the investigation was done to see if the medication that killed Ledger had been prescribed by a physician illegally. However, it was ultimately determined that the drugs that caused Ledger’s death had not been prescribed to him.
Since Mary-Kate was considered a close friend of Ledger’s at the time of his death, investigators wanted to ask her some questions. They hoped she would be able to help them uncover where the drugs came from. However, Olsen allegedly refused to cooperate unless she was given immunity. Many found this behavior to be suspicious. Since Mary-Kate was out of town at the time of Ledger’s death, what could she possibly need immunity from? People instantly began to speculate that she may have had something to do with Ledger’s death. On the other hand though, many other people believed that Olsen’s refusal to cooperate was a smart move. After all, we’ve all heard horror stories about innocent people who cooperated with investigations only to have the tables turned against them. However, her lawyer immediately denied those accusations.
In a statement released in 2008, Olsen’s lawyer said: “Despite tabloid speculation, Mary-Kate Olsen had nothing whatsoever to do with the drugs found in Heath Ledger’s home or his body, and she does not know where he obtained them.” He also denied allegations that Olsen refused to cooperate. He added, “Regarding the government’s investigation, at Ms. Olsen’s request, we have provided the government with relevant information including facts in the chronology of events surrounding Mr. Ledger’s death and the fact that Ms. Olsen does not know the source of the drugs Mr. Ledger consumed”. Olsen hasn’t personally said much on the subject, and it’s unlikely that she ever will.
Renewed Interest In Olsen’s Involvement
Even though it’s been over a decade since Ledger’s death, the situation has been brought back to light thanks to TikTok. A user named magorbutch recently posted a video where she suggested that Olsen may have given Ledger the drugs that caused his death. Of course, this claim is pure speculation, but it’s already got some people talking. Since there’s no shortage of drugs in Hollywood, many believe that this theory is plausible. But it begs the question of whether or not Olsen knew Ledger intended to kill himself. The truth is that we’ll likely never know the full story of Ledger’s death. Regardless, his passing was incredibly tragic and he left behind lots of people who loved him. Although the world will always wonder what else he could’ve done, his legacy will always live on.