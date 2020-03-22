The Reason Some Shows Can’t Release Early on Streaming

With Hollywood basically shut down at the moment thanks to the coronavirus, streaming is the way to go since a lot of people are desiring new content and the streaming networks are the only ones that are able to do much of anything when it comes to bringing a wealth of material that people are willing to see. The only problem with this is that not all of the new material that people are craving will be able to release as early as they want, and for a few reasons that are kind of hard to grasp but are still sensible enough that arguing against them wouldn’t do much good. One reason that Rachel Labonte of Screenrant has reported on is the fact that Netflix and Amazon, two of the largest among the streaming networks, release their shows around the globe at the same time, and the issue with an early release at this time is that the shows and movies are being dubbed in many different languages and need to be given time to finish. That make a great deal of sense, don’t you think? In the interest of fairness when it comes to releasing the desired content the networks are at least trying to be reasonable and consider everyone that they service when it comes to the release of the desired material, so no matter how irritating it might be to those that want to see new content released early, it’s still prudent to wait for others to get the same consideration.
Disney+ doesn’t have this issue really since it doesn’t have the same coverage at this time as the other networks and therefore could possibly release a lot of its content earlier, but it likely won’t. If you wondering why this is there’s a lot to do with profit issues since trying to release Black Widow on Disney+ would be a massive hit, so postponing it for an indefinite period makes absolute sense….to someone. Don Kaye from Den of Geek has more to say about this. Another obvious reason why some shows and movies can’t be released, apart from the studios wanting to gain a profit on them, is that they’re not finished and likely won’t be for a while since once they were given the order to shut down for a period of time it became evident that we wouldn’t be seeing several shows for a while to come since at this point all we know is the projected amount of time that will be needed to stop COVID-19 from spreading any further. Whether the studios will be able to get back to work in another few weeks or even a month or so is hard to say since at this moment safety of the people on the set is of great importance.
To be realistic about this however if anyone is barking over the idea that there’s not enough content on any of the streaming networks they’re either compulsive liars or have absolutely no life and get bored way too easily. Carly Odell of Nottingham Post surmised that a person could possibly watch everything on Netflix in roughly 236 days and change if they took out time for meals, bathing, bathroom breaks, and sleeping, but being realistic this is also accounting for a person that has no job, no life, and nothing else going on in their life. Added onto that the fact that many people enjoy watching other networks as well, there is absolutely no way that a person could run out of streaming content in a year’s time, and as many of us already know, the streaming networks do refresh their content as time goes on, adding new shows, substituting older shows, and making sure that their menu rotates just enough to keep people interested. So if people are saying that the issue with being quarantined to their homes or being given a mandate to not step out on the town is too tough because there’s nothing to watch, it means they haven’t found anything they liked, not that there isn’t anything on the networks. Plus, the general feeling is that a lot of people won’t want to spend their entire time in front of the TV or a device while waiting for this mess to blow over. There is the possibility of stepping outside of your home for this wonderful thing called fresh air, and it is possible to find other things to do in this time.
When it’s realized just how poorly people are reacting to the current state of the world during the pandemic it’s kind of amusing really since it’s only been a short time since parts of America have been put on quarantine, and already people are griping about one thing or another. Streaming networks will be working to deliver new content, but at this time being patient is advised to those that are already griping that ‘there’s nothing to do and nothing to watch’.