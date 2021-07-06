The Reason Why Blac Chyna Is Suing The Kardashians

The Kardashians have been in the spotlight for more than 15 years. During that time their relationships have also gotten lots of attention. One of the most headline-worthy love connections was the relationship between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian. Rumors first circulated about them being an item in 2016 when Chyna posted a picture that revealed one of Rob’s tattoos. News about them dating was a shock to the public for several reasons. Mainly because Chyna had previously been good friends with Kim. Despite the initial surprise, Rob and Chyna eventually started to seem like they might make a good match. Rob started to live a healthier lifestyle, and they genuinely seemed happy together. Unfortunately, however, the good times didn’t last long. Although their relationship resulted in a beautiful daughter, things eventually got very ugly between Rob and Chyna.
Their relationship has deteriorated to the point that Chyna has decided to take legal action against not only Rob, but the Kardashian family in general. She has filed a lawsuit and some of the allegations are very serious. Keep reading to find out why Blac Chyna is suing the Kardashian family.
Rob Kardashian And Black Chyna’s Break Up
Things started getting really rocky between Rob and Blac Chyna when Chyna’s Instagram account was hacked. The hack revealed messages showing she cheated on Rob. She confirmed the messages were true. Still, however, the couple managed to reconcile. Them getting back together didn’t last long, though.
Things eventually started to go even more left. After a while, it was obvious that their breakup wasn’t going to be amicable. In the summer of 2017, Rob leaked explicit photos of Blac Chyna, which is considered a crime. During an interview with ABC News, Blac Chyna discussed the incident and said, “I was devastated, of course. This is a person that I trusted … I felt comfortable, you know, with even sending these pictures and even talking to him about certain things.”
After this situation, it was clear that things were going to get even worse between the two, and that’s exactly what happened.
Blac Chyna’s Lawsuit Against The Kardashians
Most people would agree that a relationship not working out usually isn’t grounds for a lawsuit, but there’s much more to this situation than just hurt feelings. According to Vanity Fair, Black Chyna’s lawsuit, which was filed in 2017, includes “accusations of assault, battery, domestic violence, defamation, and interference with prospective economic relations in regard to Rob & Chyna, her reality show with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, being canceled.” As you can imagine, the Kardashians denied the allegations. Not long after the lawsuit was filed, Kris, Kim, and Rob requested to have it dismissed, but their request was denied.
On top of that, Blac Chyna made headway with her lawsuit when a judge ordered the Bunim/Murray production company to turn over unaired footage filmed in 2017 for Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Rob & Chyna.
The lawsuit has not made it to trial yet, but Blac Chyna and the Kardashians are expected to appear in court in October of 2021.
Blac Chyna Isn’t The Only One With A Lawsuit
Anyone who knows anything about the Kardashians knows that they’re never going to go down without a fight. Rob Kardashian also filed a lawsuit against Blac Chyna in 2017. In the lawsuit, he alleged that Chyna attempted to choke him with an iPhone charging cable. The lawsuit also claimed that Chyna’s actions resulted in damage to Kyle Jenner’s home. Blac Chyna denied both allegations.
Not long after, Black Chyna requested to have the lawsuit dismissed. According to People, Chyna, “submitted a document of “undisputed” evidence that allegedly demonstrated Kardashian “did not suffer any cognizable” damage. The motion claims that “the only ‘harm’ Rob suffered that night relates to his heartbreak that Chyna moved out of Kylie Jenner’s home with their newborn baby girl, Dream,” who was born in November 2016.” A judge ultimately rejected her request to have the case dismissed and it is still pending.
Is There Any Hope For Reconciliation?
Since Rob and Blac Chyna have a child together, things would probably be a lot easier for them if they could get along. Sadly, however, there doesn’t seem to be any hope for that. Plus, there has been so much back and forth between them over the years, there was a time when people thought they would simply get back together. That time has probably passed, though. Once lawsuits get involved, most people have no interest in trying to work things out on their own. Hopefully, both parties can find some sense of closure after they go to court and everyone will be able to move on with their lives.