The Reason Why Erika Jayne Was Fired from “Real Housewives”

When Erika Jayne joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills at the start of season six, she was a welcome addition to the show. Introduced as a friend of Yolanda Foster, Erika is a singer and actress who brought lots of spunk. On top of that, Erika was married to Tom Girardi who was a lawyer involved in the case that inspired the movie, Erin Brockovich. Erika and Tom’s divorce has been a major part of her storyline during season 11. Unfortunately for Erika, the end of her marriage isn’t the only major thing she’s been going through lately. She and Tom are also facing serious legal trouble that has left lots of people calling for her to be removed from the cast. But what exactly has Erika Jayne done? Keep reading to learn why Erika Jayne was fired from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Here’s Why People Want To See Erika Jayne Fired
Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi have been of embezzling $2 million worth of settlement funds from family members of the Lion Air Flight 610 crash victims. According to the lawsuit, the Girardis were motivated to embezzle the funds because they were obsessed with maintaining a lavish public image. During season 11 of RHOBH, some of the cast members have shared their reaction to the news with Garcelle Beauvais saying, “You just can’t imagine this is somebody you know or you spend time with and this is possible.”
Kyle Richards also added, “I have no idea whether this is true or not. But you have to be able to keep an open mind and say, ‘Innocent until proven guilty,’ because I’m going based on the person that I know.
Due to the accusations lots of viewers have demanded that she be fired. Andy Cohen responded to these requests on his radio show by stating, “I’m getting a lot of tweets from people saying, ‘You have to fire Erika from the show.’ I’m like, ‘You realize that the show is wrapped, we have shot it. You cannot remove her from the show.” That being said, viewers can expect to see Erika throughout season 11. She will likely also be part of the reunion which has yet to be filmed.
Erika Jayne’s Future With The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills
Erika Jayne hasn’t been fired yet, but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen. The network hasn’t officially announced whether she will be a part of the cast for next season, but the chances are looking a little slim. Even though drama is necessary for reality TV, this might be a little too much. Now that her reputation has been damaged beyond repair, having her on the show could result in people not wanting to watch. After all, there’s something very off-putting about rich people stealing – especially under the circumstances Tom and Erika are accused of doing it under.
Lots of people have already taken to Erika’s Instagram profile to express how they feel in the comments of her posts. An Instagram user named sylviar65 said, “Your acting tonight was horrible and very transparent. I love the way you are using the Housewives forum to play the victim. I’m not buying it.. Especially the crocodile tears you shed while talking to Kyle. You made sure the camera’s captured that….” Another user name rsmrcr said, “Seeing you on the episode whining is so funny because never once do you show empathy for your victims. It’s ALWAYS about the money you want. I guess the upside is you’re laying your own traps for the feds.”
To be fair, though, Erika has probably been instructed not to say certain things when it comes to these allegations. As a result, she may not be able to apologize because that would essentially be admitting guilt.
Lots of people have also noted that the other cast members will likely turn their backs on Erika if it’s determined that she had any involvement in the scandal. The reality is that no one is going to want to be associated with someone who stole from people in need.
Season 12 Of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills
At the moment, it doesn’t appear that RHOBH has been renewed for a 12th season, but we have every reason to believe that it’ll be coming back. Since it seems likely that Erika won’t be coming with it, it’ll be interesting to see who the network decides to replace her with. Realistically, that information won’t be shared until we get much closer to the season.