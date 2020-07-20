The Reason Why Erin Andrews Was Fired from Dancing With the Stars

For the last 15 years, Dancing with the Stars has been a fixture on ABC. While the stars and their dance moves are what keeps people entertained, it’s the hosts that truly hold the show together. After going through a few co-hosts since its debut, Dancing with the Stars had finally found a good balance with the show’s original host, Tom Bergeron, and co-host, Erin Andrews. Erin joined the show at the start of season 18, and had previously been a contestant in 2010. Once she hit the stage with Tom, it was clear that she had all the makings of a great TV personality. So when ABC announced that both Tom and Erin wouldn’t be returning for the show’s upcoming season, lots of people were shocked.
Of course, speculation started immediately, but the real reason for her being let go could be much simpler than many people think. Keep reading to find out why Erin Andrews from fired from Dancing with the Stars.
Why Erin Was Fired
Usually when we hear someone got fired, we tend to think it’s because they did something wrong, but that isn’t always the case – especially with a job like Erin’s.
The entertainment industry can be very cut throat. No matter how secure a job might seem, there’s always the chance that the people in charge may change their minds about what they’re looking for. That seems to be the case for Erin Andrews. Apparently, the decision to let her go has to do with the network wanting to do somewhat of a rebrand. According to a statement from the company, DWTS will be moving in a “new creative direction” for the upcoming season. What this means isn’t exactly clear, but the production team obviously felt like Tom and Erin weren’t the right people to lead the show in that direction.
Erin’s Response
In an Instagram post, Erin thanked ABC for giving her the opportunity to do the show. She also added that she enjoyed working with Tom will always shared the memories she made. Erin and Tom have both been handling the news with class, but they’re both probably feeling a little caught off guard and disappointed by the decision. After all, the only thing worse than getting fired is getting fired when you had absolutely no idea it was coming. Neither of them has said what they plan to do next, but we feel confident that they’ll both end up with new opportunities.
DWTS everywhere were shocked and disappointed by the announcement. There hadn’t been anything to indicate that the show was looking for new hosts, and many are having a hard time envisioning the competition without Erin and Tom. While ABC may be looking for a new direction, it appears that fans were perfectly happy with the way things were going. Carrie Ann Inaba, who is a judge on the show, admits that she cried when she found out Erin and Tom were let go.
The Future Of Dancing With The Stars
Dancing with the Stars is heading into its 29th season, and there’s no denying that having such a long run is very impressive. The official air date hasn’t been revealed, but it will likely be some time in the fall provided COVID-19 doesn’t hold things up. Although the show has found a great deal of success, big changes are sometimes necessary in order to stay ahead of the curve.
Immediately after it was announced that Erin and Tom wouldn’t be returning to the show, it was also announced that Tyra Banks would be the show’s new host. Tyra, who began her career as a model, has plenty of on screen experience from acting to hosting. There’s no word on whether or not there will also be a co-host, so at the moment it looks like Tyra will be flying solo. In addition to her hosting duties, Tyra will also be an executive producer on the show. Even though she has a bubbly personality and a lot of great qualities, some people are having a hard time seeing how she fits into the Dancing with the Stars puzzle.
The reality is that it is fairly common for shows to decide to change direction, however, these changes come with a fair amount of risk. Sometimes the new direction turns out not to be such a good thing. We won’t know how things pan out until the upcoming season airs, but hopefully production made the best decision for the success and longevity of the show.