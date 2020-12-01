Home
TV News
The Reason Why FOX’s “Filthy Rich” was Cancelled after One Season

The Reason Why FOX’s “Filthy Rich” was Cancelled after One Season

2 seconds ago

Fox knows when they have a hit on their hands, but it seems that they didn’t think that their first season show “Filthy Rich,” was one of them. The show follows the lives of a very wealthy, very televangelical family whose over-the-top lives are thrown for a loop when dad dies in a plane crash. Much like the family in the hit series, “Schitt’s Creek,” this is a family accustomed to the much finer things in life, and they’re not sure how to handle the fact that everything they’ve ever known has suddenly been thrown into the air without any warning. However, this might be the only thing these two shows have in common. For one, “Filthy Rich,” was canceled only five shows into the new season, and it seems that some fans want to know why. If you’ve been following along, you’re going to need to prepare yourself for a combined season/series finale…and we’ll tell you why.

The Premise

When Eugene Monreaux is killed in a plane crash, his wife (Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall) Margaret, is left to pick up the pieces. Unfortunately, her wealthy husband wasn’t quite the good guy he liked to pretend he was. the family quickly learns that there is nothing much she can do about the fact that she and her kids are about to lose their wealth and their fame because daddy dearest had three children out of wedlock with someone who was not his wife – and he added them to his will prior to his passing.

Now the family is dealing with three more adult kids who want a piece of their father’s estate. The other problem is that this family made their fame and fortune based on their Christian values, and the world cannot find out about the fact that the man behind it all had three illegitimate children. This family would lose its reputation, fortune, and business, and it’s up to the mother to take care of this before the world finds out what is going on. She needs to rely on her southern charm and her ability to get what she wants in life to keep her husband’s lucrative business in business so she can keep earning the kind of money she’s accustomed to – and her kids, too – but these three kids are making life harder and harder as they are welcoming themselves into the family as they’ve always been a part of it. It’s a lot.

Rising Production Costs are To Blame

It might not be that the show itself was a dud, but it might have everything to do with the overwhelming production costs. As so many states and countries are locked down due to the illness called COVID-19, production costs are too much for the network to handle. They don’t want to spend this much money on a show. It’s harder to film, there are added costs involved with keeping each cast member and crew member healthy and safe, and the cost is too much for the network. They canceled the show because of the costs of the show, and that’s what you have to thank.

Some Hope in the Future

Some people like the show enough to hope that it might be picked up by another network. It’s not uncommon in this day and age for one network to decide they are finished with a series only to see the series picked up by another network. It’s happened before, and there is always a chance it might happen again. However, we cannot make any guarantees or promises that this is the case. However, we would not be shocked if another network did – eventually – see if they can salvage what is left of the show and make it their own. Would the cast come along? We aren’t sure, but work is work and this is such a trying time for many, after all.

We have no idea if someone will pick up the show and turn it into something else at this point, but we know that there is always a chance it might happen. In the world of 2020, anything can happen – and we’ve all seen it happen this year. So, mourn the loss of what could have been a great show, but also hold out some hope that it might be cancelled right now, but it might not be cancelled forever. If this year has taught us anything at all, it’s that anything can change on a dime and the world just doesn’t know it.


About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


Related Posts

Add Comment

The Reason Why FOX’s “Filthy Rich” was Cancelled after One Season
The Five Best Pranks Ever Pulled on Parks and Recreation
Head of the Class is Getting Revived on HBO Max
The Curse of Oak Island is Back: What More Can Season 8 Possibly Bring Us?
Actors Who Admitted They Were Terrible in Certain Movie Roles
Five Incredibly Memorable Underwater Scenes in Movies
Captain Marvel
The Unexpected Way Captain Marvel Changed Brie Larson’s Life
You Can Now Buy The Halloween 5 Michael Myers House
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Uriah Shelton
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Misty Rosas
Cameran Eubanks
What Southern Charm Alum Cameran Eubanks’ Book Will Be About
This Clip of Nik and Gwen Moments is Comedy Gold
Freddy Krueger, Jason and Pinhead are Fighting the Power Rangers in Fan-Made Comic
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
What We Learned from The Batman: Three Jokers Trailer
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Building The Ultimate Breath Of The Wild Playhouse
How Many Potatoes It Takes to Run DOOM
Here’s What We Know about Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy for PS5
Turns out Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Has Connections to Modern Warfare