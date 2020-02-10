Home
The Reason Why Ray Donovan Has Been Canceled After Season 7

The Reason Why Ray Donovan Has Been Canceled After Season 7

Hearing that it was ‘just the right time’ for a show to end is very unsatisfying since it can leave fans hanging as they might have expected a show like Ray Donovan to keep running for a while and possibly enter an eighth season before finally saying goodbye. That just wasn’t to be however as Jeremy Dick of TVWeb reveals since the seventh season is proving to be the last and final stop for the show at this time. For one reason or another HBO has stated that it’s time to let the show end and simply move on, though a lot of fans might not be too upset with the way things ended considering that Ray did get justice for his late sister and things have been pretty well tied off and given the kind of ending that might be satisfactory to many people. There’s no sudden ending as we saw with My Name is Earl, where a major plot point suddenly opens up to explain itself right before the series is cancelled. Ray Donovan at least got to walk quietly and with some dignity towards the exit without leaving people wondering just why things had been capped in such an unsatisfactory manner.

It’s also evident that as popular as the show is it’s still been beset by many of the other programs that existed alongside it for the last seven years since being on the same bill as Game of Thrones couldn’t have been that easy for so long. Still, HBO has plenty of other hit shows that are currently running and more that are already being expected by fans so it’s fair to say that while Ray Donovan will be missed for a while it’s not going to be the end of the world now that it’s all said and done. The story did get to reach a well-deserved terminus and as such it’s fair to say that an eighth season might have been little more than a great deal of added material that just wasn’t needed. There are plenty of shows that should have ended in a particular season but kept pushing forward as more than a few fans expressed a desire to see if the series could push itself back to its feet after low ratings had started to hobble it. Ray Donovan never suffered that badly from poor ratings, but again, it was just time to shut it down and enjoy the fact that it came to a conclusion that people could enjoy and respect.

Of course at the current moment people are probably still smarting from realizing that they won’t be seeing this show any longer, but eventually it will no doubt come down to the idea that had it continued it’s very likely that the last season might have not had the same emotional punch as the seventh. When an arc reaches its end, or at least reaches a desired moment in time when it appears that all is well and no further action is needed, it’s usually time to think about which direction to take the character in or think of calling it a day since anything else is just bound to follow old habits that won’t be fully appreciated and in many cases might even start to lose fans simply because they don’t want to see more of the same thing when it comes to their favorite shows. Keeping things moving, keeping it engaging, and pushing the story forward in one way or another that fans want to see is a big reason why a lot of shows are still around, and while some shows offer up a healthy amount of twists and turns that can keep the fans guessing there are always those that take things a little too far and go over the top in a way that’s not fully appreciated.

Some folks might wonder what the cast is going to do now but that’s probably one of the easiest things to figure out since much of the cast have been experiencing very successful careers before and during Ray Donovan and will be likely to do so now that the show has ended. Liev Schreiber alone has been on a serious upswing for years now even if he’s had to participate in a few movies along the way that have been less than impressive. The rest of the cast will land on their feet no doubt and will continue to wow and amaze the fans as they continue forward. While it’s hard to see a favorite show end it’s also necessary at times since it makes room for more ideas to flow and for innovation to hopefully find another place in Hollywood that can be used to push ideas that the fans will respond to in a positive manner.


