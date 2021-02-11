The Reason Why WandaVision is Set To Look like a Sitcom

Since launching at the end of 2019, Disney + has proven to be a top-notch streaming service. What many people initially assumed would just be good for children, has proven to attract viewers of all ages. Although many viewers signed up to gain access to Disney’s long line of classic movies and shows, Disney+ has started to release its own content and people are loving it. The platform’s latest series, WandaVision, has turned out to be a massive success. Since its debut in January of 2021, the series has become the talk of the internet. The show is popular for its twist and turns, but there’s one that people can’t see to figure out: why is WandaVision set like an old sitcom? The answer probably isn’t what you think. Keep reading to find out.
What Is WandaVision About?
Just in case you haven’t gotten the chance to hop on the WandaVision wave just yet, I wanted to give you a quick run down on what the show is about. The series is based on two characters from the Marvel Comic Universe: Wanda Maximoff (Scarlet Witch) and Vision. The show is set after events that occurred during the 2019 film Endgame. At the beginning of the show, Wanda and Vision are trying to adjust to a new life in a quiet suburb in New Jersey. The couple does their best to blend into ‘normal’ society, but it doesn’t take them long to realize that things in their new life really aren’t as they seem.
With its release, WandaVision became the first series in Phase Four of the Marvel Comic Universe.
Why Is The Show Set Like A Sitcom?
WandaVision is one of those shows that you really have to pay attention to or you may miss something important. Even though who have been paying very close attention, however, still may feel a little in the dark about why the show is set like a sitcom. That’s because the reason for the show being set this way still hasn’t been thoroughly explained. During an interview with Elle Magazine, Elizabeth Olsen who plays Wanda said, “The reason it’s a sitcom shows itself later in the show,” she hints. “When Kevin [Feige] told me, it didn’t feel so bizarre. It felt like a great way to start our story.”
Regardless of the actual reason for the show being set this way, it’s clear that part of what it’s doing is paying homage to the history of sitcoms. So far, WandaVision has subtly shouted out some of the most well-known sitcoms in TV history including the Dick Van Dyke Show and Bewitched.
While some feel that the sitcom format is working, others find it a little frustrating. Since sitcoms don’t typically have main plot that carries over from one episode to the next, the fact that WandaVision is a sitcom has left many people wondering what the show is really supposed to be about. Hopefully the pay off at the end of the season is worth it or else people will be left feeling like they wasted their time.
Fan Theories
Since the exact reason hasn’t been explained yet, fans have started to come up with their own theories. While these are technically spoilers since they may or may not be true, you may want to proceed with caution.
In a Reddit thread started before the show even aired, a user named Flamma_Man was already speculating about the show’s format. They said: “From the D23 poster that is on the front page, it’s pretty obvious that Wanda has created the “perfect” world for herself as she’s in denial of Vision’s death.The “perfect” world being a sitcom like setting based on the squeaky clean 50s. However, it’s been hinted at that things would spiral out of control. Likely that it might have a horror or psychological bent to it since it’ll be the lead in to the MCU’s first “scary” movie.”
In another thread, a user named madmaxx2 said, “Sure, the show is committed to the sitcom concept BUT the first two episodes are very clearly about a very mentally and emotionally unstable woman. I think claiming the show is actually the sitcom stuff is too literal, and missing the important details.”
While some of these ideas are very interesting, nothing will compare to the ‘reveal’. We’ll all just have to keep watching to see how everything gets tied together.
A Possibility For Season 2
From how it seems, WandaVision isn’t intended to have a second season. Surprisingly, many fans seem to be okay with that. Many feel that the entire series can and should be perfectly contained within one season. Still, with all of the surprises the show has to offer, a second season could end up being one of them.