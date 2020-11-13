The Reason Why Wentworth Miller Won’t Do Prison Break Season 6

Wentworth Miller has made up his mind when it comes to whether or not he’ll be appearing on another season of Prison Break, and the answer is a firm no. The reason behind this is easy to listen to and even understand since he’s made his decision and it’s very possible that some folks have tried to call him out on it, but at least one of his replies, which feels a bit canned and ready to use by some folks when it comes to various reasons why they won’t do something, might be one reason that people are getting down on him. as a part of the LGBTQ+ community, Miller has openly stated that he’s tired of being a gay man that plays a straight man. That’s not hard to comprehend, as it sounds as though he wants to be who he is and take on parts that will allow this to happen. That works, and it’s better for him no doubt, but saying that the stories of straight characters have ‘been told (and told)’ is bound to strike some people the wrong way. The underlying meaning behind this is that a lot of people want more representation for the LGBTQ+ community in movies and TV, and that’s easy to understand, but had Miller said it in this manner it might have helped to keep the acidic bite out of the words since each story that’s brought to the audience deserves to be told, and being condescending towards any story, no matter how one feels about it, is never a great idea.
Another reason why this felt like a biting comment by Miller happens to be due to the idea that he was trying to reach those of his shared community concerning their feelings and to let them know that he was staying true to himself and doing what he could to represent the community, and had already been set on by cisgender folks that were upset about his decision to step away from Prison Break, mostly because they happen to enjoy the show. It’s not hard to see why he would feel a certain way about this, but as much as those in different parts of society want to tell people to watch their words since they can have more than one meaning, Miller might need to check himself a little and make certain that he’s not engaging in a bout of hypocrisy that will keep his words from meaning as much. Likely as not his supporters and fans will still believe that he’s in the right no matter what he says, and to be certain, his decision is his own and it’s one that should be respected. But really, don’t act as though one story needs to be elevated over another, as this isn’t how the world works, and it’s certainly not how entertainment works.
Taking on the LGBTQ+ community from a Hollywood standpoint, it’s definitely important to include their voice within the movies and TV shows that are currently coming out, and yet one can’t help but think that there are moments when such a thing does happen, and the community and their supporters still aren’t happy. This leaves one thinking that the particulars of such stories might be best taken on by those that have lived the life, have endured whatever struggles there are and can speak in the voice that people might be willing to listen to. But then one still has to consider that Hollywood is a business, and if people are willing to spend money to watch said stories, read the books, and watch the shows, then it will be easier to push such ideas through. But if not, well, then it’s time to go back to the drawing board and find a way to appeal to the masses, since the masses are who pay good money to watch the shows, the movies, and read the books. Miller’s decision to step away from straight roles isn’t that big of a deal really since he’s taking on a different course for his career that will hopefully pan out, but while it’s normal to snap back at those that don’t want to understand what he’s doing and why it’s best to leave the idea of which story is worth telling alone.
As far as where his career will go from this point on it’s up in the air at the moment, but the hope is that he’ll keep finding ways to stay busy and that he’ll find roles that will work for him in the days and months to come. Miller has already proven that he’s a worthwhile actor, and it’s easy to think that he’ll be able to find work in one project or another. Where he goes from here could be interesting.