The Reason Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trailer Got Yanked from Youtube

It’s close to a year before the Snyder Cut is going to be released, and already people are freaking out over the slightest things that can happen. Due to a music rights issue, the Justice League trailer had to be pulled from YouTube recently, and a large number of DC fans have been freaking out over it in a big way. With so much time left until the movie finally makes its way to HBO Max for its four-installment run, it’s already feeling as though each and every hiccup possible will make DC fans freak out in a manner that would make a hypochondriac roll their eyes since the idea of seeing the trailer disappear from YouTube for even a short amount of time already had some people wondering if something bad had happened and they might not get the chance to see the Justice League redemption that so many people are hoping for next year. It’s always possible that the Snyder Cut will be something that can blow the lid off the DC universe and really push it forward in a bit way that could help it to continue to be every bit as successful as the MCU, but that’s a pretty high bar to reach at this point and while DC has a lot of great characters, the fact that they’re having to go back and present a movie that’s already in the books, while likely trying to forget the Whedon version, the fans aren’t likely to forget as easily.
It might sound a bit childish, but the MCU has been able to become famous and push their characters the first time around, since Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, the Avengers, and the movie that have come along since have continued to build that fame. In other words, they didn’t necessarily do it first, but they did it best. Keep in mind I said the MCU, not Marvel, since if we were going to widen the scope, then we’d have to admit that Superman with Christopher Reeve stood atop the superhero mountain for quite a while, with Batman eventually taking over, only to be eclipsed by Sami Raimi’s Spider-Man at one point, and eventually by Avengers and then Avengers: Endgame. DC has had plenty of chances over the years to wow the audience, and they’ve done it more than once from a financial standpoint, while a few of the movies have gone on to be deemed as highly important and pivotal in one way or another. Of course, now that they’ve been out for a while they’ve been picked at just as much as any Marvel movie has, and while the support for DC is still there, the idea of the Snyder Cut is, to some, kind of ridiculous since it’s fan service to a bunch of individuals that decided to whine and cry about what Joss Whedon was allowed to do to a Snyder project because Snyder had to leave for a while, for a good reason to be certain.
We’re now living in an era when people who aren’t satisfied with what they’re getting are feeling more empowered when it comes to signing petitions to try and change things around instead of going out to see if they can create something better. The ‘gimme’ era isn’t over, as it’s been going for a while and is still in full force since those that could do something to bring about a new movie that might eclipse those that they’re complaining about would much rather whine until they get their way than do something about it. Some folks might say they are doing something about it since lifting their voices high enough to be heard has given them the attention they want and the results, but I can’t be the only one that’s thinking that the Snyder Cut might be picked at just as much as any other movie once it finally comes out. If it comes out and blows everyone away then I’ll be one of those to admit that I was wrong about the idea that it’s a useless gesture, since it will have proven that people were justified in wanting something better. But if the Snyder Cut is released and people groan even once at what’s being presented, well…that will be further proof that sometimes getting a do-over isn’t the best thing that could possibly happen.
The DC universe really needs to find some way to push forward towards a team dynamic without forcing it like this. The Justice League could possibly one of the best and most powerful movies of all time, but the rushed feeling of it kind of destroyed the whole aspect of what the team was all about. DC fans might want to argue, and some might say that the franchise is no longer trying to keep pace with Marvel, but there’s a lot of ground to cover at this point between the fame they want and the fame they already have.