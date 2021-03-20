The Reasons Why Annie LeBlanc Decided to Change her Name

If you’re a fan of Annie LeBlanc’s you probably feel like you’ve literally watched her grow up in front of your eyes. In reality that’s because you have. As a result, you may have been a little caught off guard when Annie announced that she would now be going by Jules. After all, most people are pretty attached to their names, so the idea of someone deciding to be called something different can seem strange to some people. With that said, however, Annie’s decision to use the name Jules isn’t as random as some people may have guessed. There’s actually a perfectly logical reason to why she’s decided on a ‘new’ name. Keep reading to find out why Annie LeBlanc decided to change her name to Jules.
Who Is Jules LeBlanc?
If you’re not entirely familiar with Jules’ (Annie’s) story, let’s bring you up to speed. Jules has been posting content on the internet for almost as long as she’s been alive. When she was just 3-years-old, she started to generate a buzz online for posting gymnastic videos on YouTube. She eventually started posting other kinds of video content and her following began to grow exponentially and she’s officially built an online empire. Now, the 16-year-old star has over 4 million subscribers on YouTube and her channel has gotten more than 508 million views. Her videos consist of vlogs, challenges, music, and more.
In addition to her online presence, Jules has also gotten into acting and singing. She currently has nearly three dozen on screen credits and the acting opportunities just keep pouring in. Additionally, she has released several songs with her debut single, “Fly”, reaching 34 on the US country chart.
Jules’ contributions to entertainment and social media have even earned her some awards. Most recently, she won a 2020 Kids Choice Award for Favorite Female Social Web Star.
Why Did Annie Change Her Name?
As mentioned earlier, the reason for Jules’ name change was a lot less complex than many people realize. Although she had publically gone by Annie for many years, her first name is actually Julianna. The nickname Jules is something she had already been using in her private life. In an Instagram live video, Jules explained why she decided to switch names. She stated, “I changed my TikTok, and surprisingly, a lot of people liked it, and I was not ready for it. I feel like for some reason people are mad that I’m doing it. And I’m changing my Instagram too, but I’m really nervous because it’s like my Instagram and it’s been my Instagram for, like, ever. But I’m going to keep my Annie LeBlanc just because like not everybody who knows who I am will just automatically know that I’m going by Jules.”
One thing she didn’t explain, however, is where the name Annie came from. We can only assume that Annie was randomly chosen as a stage name. Since she started posting online at such a young age, using a fake name may have been a way to help protect her identity.
Although Jules was expecting a little backlash from the change, it looks like most of her followers have been on board. In reality, most of her fans love her content so much that they don’t really care what she calls herself. Some people, however, did wonder why she decided to change her name all of a sudden. Jules didn’t provide an explanation for this, but the answer could very well be something as simple as ‘because she felt like it’.
What’s Next for Jules LeBlanc?
Jules may be just 16-years-old, but she’s already accomplished more than some people can even dream of. What’s most impressive, though, is the fact that she’s nowhere near finished yet.
Now that Jules is all settled into her ‘new’ name, she’s looking forward to continuing to share content with her fans. She is still a cast member on the TV series Side Hustle which has been renewed for a second season. Although her IMDB page does not list any upcoming projects in the works, there’s no doubt that we’re going to be seeing a lot more acting from Jules down the line.
Her fans are also looking forward to the day she releases another album. We weren’t able to find any information on whether she’s currently working on another project.
No matter if she’s going by Jules or Annie, it’s clear that there are lots of people all over the world who are willing to support the young star regardless.