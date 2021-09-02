The Relationship of Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Isn’t What You Think

Diane Kruger met Norman Reedus about five years ago. They fell in love and have been together for such a long time. During this period, the couple didn’t think of getting engaged or married. This made some people think that they would not get married and would soon separate their ways. However, there is nothing so. After five years of being together and sharing beautiful moments with one another, Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus have finally announced their engagement. They have seen ups and downs but have gracefully co-parented so far. Now it looks that they have decided to take their relationship to the next level, which is why they got engagement and would probably announce their marriage in a couple of weeks. What do people have to say about the relationship between Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus? A person close to the two told People that Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus have always loved the idea of keeping their private things and matters out of the spotlight. They wanted their fans to respect their privacy and not ask any questions about their engagement or marriage.
From falling in love in 2015 to announcing an engagement in 2021
It is such a long time. Isn’t it? During this time, Diane Kruger must have met many handsome men, and Norman Reedus must have encountered various bold and beautiful girls. Still, the spark of their relationship has never ended. They met in 2015 on the set of Sky. In this movie, they played leading roles and got the chance to spend too much time together. It is probably the time when they fell in love, but the couple did not go public with their relationship till March 2017. They were seen together on a number of occasions, and when questions were asked by media and fans, they refused to say anything.
Finally, in March 2017, Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus were spotted hugging and kissing. They could also be seen holding hands while enjoying time together in New York City. This confirmed their relationship. Afterward, in March 2018, Diane Kruger sparked pregnancy rumors. People began thinking that she was expecting the baby of Norman Reedus. She appeared at the Cannes Film Festival in some loose-fitting outfits, and this led many of her fans to think like that.
People were still waiting for them to announce their engagement or wedding, but nothing could happen. In November of the same year, she gave birth to her first baby. Reedus and Kruger were blessed with a daughter. It was Kruger’s first child and Reedus’ second child. In case you don’t know, let me tell you that The Walking Dead actor is already the father of a 21-year-old boy, Mingus. He shares Mingus with model Helena Christensen, with whom he remained in a serious relationship for five years. They called it quit in 2003.
On the other hand, Diane Kruger was dating Joshua Jackson before meeting Norman Reedus. She remained with Joshua for ten years. They then broke up in 2016. As of now, Diane Kruger is living happily with Norman Reedus. They have kept all the details of their family and relationships private. They have not even revealed the names of their family members. On Father’s Day, Diane Kruger shared two photos of her partner with their baby girl on Instagram. She wrote in the caption of the post “we ❤️ U Papa. Happy Father’s Day to the one with the sweetest heart.”
In 2019, Diane Kruger made a public statement about their girl while speaking to People. It was the first time when she came forward to reveal some of the most interesting facts about their family life. “She’s not really girlie, she’s kind of a dude,” the actress said. “It’s fun to have a girl, I will say. I like that, too.” It’s safe to say that she had not revealed everything and had saved most of the facts due to privacy reasons.
When will they get married?
Fans of Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus want to know when have they decided to get married. As of now, they have not commented on it. But we can expect good news by the end of 2021 or in 2022. We also have no idea whether they will keep their wedding ceremony private or will throw a lavish party.