The Ridiculous Reason Jude Law Wasn’t James Bond

Throughout the history of movies there have been quite a few reasons why some folks haven’t been selected for certain roles, and thinking back on some of them a lot of people can’t help but feel that some of those reasons are absolutely ridiculous since they make little to no sense. But the reason why Jude Law wasn’t next in line for the role of James Bond is one of the worst since it didn’t turn out to have any validity, and the whole idea of who would take over was as inane back then as it is now. But one reason why Jude wasn’t given the role of Bond had to do with one of the dumbest things to say no to anyone could be, his hair color. Jude Law has been a blond for as long as anyone can remember and yet there is this wonderful invention called hair dye that could have been used to darken his locks up, and hairstylists could have done the rest. But hey, that would’ve been too easy. There is another reason however and this one is actually sensible enough that it could have been the real reason why he didn’t get the part. He didn’t want to commit to playing Bond for multiple movies and it’s been stated that he might have wanted to do one or two, but not an entire series of movies as others had done. That alone would likely make a director think twice since at the time it sounds as though Law was busy filming other movies and didn’t have a lot of free time. That at least makes sense.
Would he have made a good James Bond? That’s hard to say really since Jude Law has been getting more impressive as he’s aged and it might not have been the right time for such a role since it might have been that he would have tried his best but not really pulled it off. But the fact that his hair color was rumored to have kept him out was pretty silly since between wigs and dyeing one’s hair it’s kind of difficult to believe that such a thing could possibly keep anyone out of a role. From the color of one’s eyes to their hair to their physical shape there are a lot of things that can be altered and changed for the sake of a movie, meaning that it would have been one of the dumbest reasons to keep him out of a Bond movie since his acting has been good enough for quite some time, but perhaps at that time he still didn’t have the ‘it’ factor that was needed for the role of Bond. People might want to argue this point, but the fact is that Bond is a character that takes a certain person to perform and perform well. Thinking that Jude could have accomplished this is acceptable enough, but it does feel that he might have approached the character in a way that might not have been as great as others have done.
I could be wrong, it could be that Jude would have been outstanding as James Bond and this would have elevated his career even further, but it could have tied him down in a way that he didn’t want as well. A lot of actors don’t want to belong to franchises for the sole purpose of being able to do what they want when they want to do it. Being locked into a contract that states that they have to appear in a franchise for so long or for so many movies is something that some folks might like, but it is a little limiting since by the time they’re all done with the character it could be that they’re too old to do much of anything else and might not be able to find movie roles for anything else they like. It’s a bit of an extreme way of thinking, but at the same time, it’s a concern that some actors have when it comes to their careers. For instance, those in the MCU that have signed on to play their character might be there for a while since Chris Evans, RDJ, and Chris Hemsworth, as well as Samuel L. Jackson, could tell a lot of people about this, as could many other actors that have been by their side for a while now. Being locked into a franchise isn’t the worst thing in the world since it offers a person a guarantee that they’re going to have a job for a while, but there is the idea that if they’re not allowed to do anything else, or don’t have time, that they could be missing out. Keep in mind, I’m not agreeing with John Boyega’s assessment that franchises are ‘luxury prisons’ since as I said, it’s a job, but it feels as though Jude Law didn’t want to go this route.