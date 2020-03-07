The Secret Garden Trailer Looks Pretty Awesome

Sometimes the magic of healing is what’s needed more than anything to mend whatever might be broken. The Secret Garden is a story that’s built on a great deal of imagination but also on a sorrowful tale of those that are needing something in their lives to help them mend whatever ails them. From the trailer it looks like another English-based story that will speak of the magic in one’s soul and the healing properties of accepting loss and moving on from behaviors that are designed to tear a person down and keep them in a depressed state. The young female lead is of course a slightly rambunctious youth who, after being sent to live with an uncle that has more or less given up on many aspects of life, is distant and kind of pathetic in his depressed state but will experience a turnaround at some point in the movie. The inclusion of a young male that has been suffering apart from his father in his own private room, convinced that he’s an invalid and therefore driven into his own state of depression. Upon coming to realize that he’s not as disabled as he believed, things begin to change in a big way in the household as each character starts to realize their worth and the somehow rejuvenating properties of the secret garden where the uncle’s wife once spent so much of her time. It’s the type of touching story that people love to flock to largely because it allows them to leave the theater feeling good about themselves and realizing that such a feeling is definitely addictive even if it’s fleeting at times.
Published in 1911 this story of self-healing has remained one of those that throughout time people tend to pick up now and again out of pure interest or because someone has recommended it, perhaps because they think the person needs it or maybe just because it is a powerful story. Such tales come along every now and then and either get buried by wave after wave of sensationalist movies and tales or endure and continue to pop up from time to time when someone needs it the most, which is advantageous since in this day and age a story such as this is definitely something that many people might benefit from if only for the healing aspects that are featured within the movie. It’s hard not to feel something when a cast is effective at conveying the emotions and the seriousness of the tale, though with a movie such as this there also exist the elements of wonder, hope, and pure imagination that help to fuel the much-needed trek towards self-realization and healing. Such a process is usually begun from a very dark place in a character’s life, meaning that great loss must occur first to shape the character into an individual that feels lost, has little hope, or is simply ready to lash out at anyone that stands in their path for whatever reason.
Movies like this definitely fill a niche in the industry but there’s also a big demand for them as the shift in what fans desire comes around so it’s easy to think that there will be plenty of people that will sit down to watch The Secret Garden and come away feeling better about themselves. With that said it also feels fair to say that it might stand a chance at being a popular pick at the box office but with so many other movies coming out that have been highly anticipated it’s also likely that it won’t be number one. Scheduled to come out on April 17th, The Secret Garden will have several contenders to deal with, none of which are too serious, but a couple that will likely take on the box office in a big way since The New Mutants and Black Widow will be coming out in April as well and it’s likely that fans will be flocking to the latter movie if not the former in great numbers. It’s a fortunate thing for all three movies that No Time to Die was pushed back to a November release date as otherwise it would have likely buried all three of them without much effort.
Still, movies such as this do tend to be charming and touching in a big way, though it’s quite often that people will find that they come out in theaters only to last for as long as the novelty of the movie can be sustained. After that it’s off to DVD and then possible to TV not too long after since viewership goes down quickly as audiences move on to the next big thing or the next touching movie that Hollywood continually churns out. It definitely has all the charm and appearance of a story that many will enjoy, but positive and less dramatic stories usually tend to be forgotten thanks to the flash and pomp of other movies. Michael T. Deane of Investopedia has more to offer on this matter.