The Secretlab Titan 2020 Doesn’t Feel like Sitting on a Cloud, it’s Way Better

If you play video games, you’ve more than likely heard of a company called Secretlab. Secretlab makes (supposedly) the highest quality gaming chairs on the market and many Twitch streamers and YouTube content creators use their products, including: DrLupo, JoshOG, Forsen, KittyPlays, xMinks, Nightblue3, and many more. With all of these famous content creators in support of the Secretlab Titan, it’s bound to be a good product, right? Well, Secretlab was kind enough to send me one of their Titan 2020 units at no cost to try out for myself, and I’ve got a few things to say about it. So, what do I think of the Secretlab Titan 2020 gaming chair? Is it worth the $429 price tag? (Note: Secretlabs sent me the SoftWeave Fabric edition of the Titan in the Cookies & Cream color.)
Secretlab Titan 2020
There’s a few different things that we need to cover with the Secretlab Titan, so let’s start off with the sizing.
Size
There’s a couple different options for Secretlab gaming chairs, including:
- Omega Series
- < 5’11” (Recommended Height)
- < 240lbs (Recommended weight)
- Titan Series
- 5’9″-6’7″ (Recommended Height)
- < 290lbs (Recommended Weight)
- Titan XL Series
- 5’11” – 6’10” (Recommended Height)
- 220-390lbs (Recommended Weight)
So, you’ve got a pretty wide spectrum of sizes to choose from when it comes to picking out your Secretlab gaming chair. For me, I went with the Titan series, because I thought that would suit my body type the best out of the other options. It turns out that I was correct, as I feel like the Secretlab Titan is a great size for me; it’s not too big where I feel like I’m just drowning in a sea of chair, nor is it too small where I feel cramped while sitting in it. With the Titan and Titan XL series, you also have a leveled seat that makes it possible to sit cross-legged, if that’s your thing.
Features
“The larger cousin of the Secretlab OMEGA. The Secretlab TITAN is renowned for its ample space in addition to customization at the highest level. To give you greater comfort, support, reliability and personalization, the new 2020 Series features multiple improvements that will exceed the expectations of even the most discerning. For an uncompromising experience that lasts for endless hours, this elite award-winning chair is unquestionably the gold standard you need.” So, what kind of features and improvements can you expect with the Secretlab Titan 2020?
- Upholstery
- Prime 2.0 PU Leather
- SoftWeave Fabric
- Napa Leather
- Secretlab Full-Metal 4D Armrests
- Secretlab Signature Memory Foam Pillow
- Integrated, Adjustable Lumbar Support
- Multi-Tilt Mechanism
- Class 4 Hydraulics
- ADC12 Aluminum Wheel Base
- XL PU Caster Wheels
Comfort & Usability
So, we talked about the features of the chair, but now it’s time we talk about how comfortable it is and how useful these features are, let’s start with the SoftWeave Fabric. I’ve used PU Leather gaming chairs for PC gaming for as long as I can remember, and I decided that it was time for a change with the SoftWeave Fabric; this was the best decision I’ve ever made. I’ve been able to test out the Secretlab Titan gaming chair for about a week now, and the SoftWeave Fabric is just infinitely more comfortable than the traditional PU Leather that I’ve used before. Granted, you have to be a lot more careful around the SoftWeave Fabric, because it’s a lot harder to clean than traditional PU Leather (you can’t just wipe off a spill, so be extra careful with liquids!)
If you’re thinking about buying a Secretlab Titan, and you’re expecting it to feel like a nice, soft, pillowy cloud, then I should warn you that the Titan is not that; it’s actually surprisingly firm. For me, I actually prefer this over something that feels like I’m sitting on a cloud, because I need that support and I just think that it feels more comfortable than anything else I’ve used in the past. However, it’s definitely going to be personal preference, so if you prefer a softer chair, then the Secretlab Titan isn’t going to be for you.
Moving on to the armrests, I am a huge fan of the customization that comes with these; you can move them up, down, forward, back, in, out, and side to side with ease, so they will adjust to fit any arm. They’re also firm, but covered in a PU Leather padding, which makes them comfortable to rest your arms on. As far as the memory foam pillow that comes with the chair, I could honestly go either way with this. It doesn’t feel absolutely necessary, but it definitely doesn’t hurt to have something to rest the back of my head on, and it serves as a bit of a reminder to keep my neck straight.
My favorite part about the Secretlab Titan is by far the integrated and adjustable lumbar support that’s built into the chair. This is the biggest difference between any other chair that I’ve ever used, as nothing else has ever included built-in lumbar support, let alone support that feels as good as this does. I really feel like my back is being supported and after sitting in the Secretlab Titan for just a few minutes, any back pain that I might have goes away just like that.
I do quite enjoy the Multi-Tilt mechanism in the Secretlab Titan, even if it does make me a bit nervous every time I lean all the way back, but I never fall, so at least the chair is sturdy. I love the wheels; they’re also sturdy and seem to glide on whatever surface you’re on (except for heavy carpet, but that’s because it’s carpet.)
So, should you spend nearly $500 on a Secretlab Titan gaming chair? Well, that depends entirely on you. If you need a long-lasting and supportive chair that you will be able to use for many years and you have the money, I would absolutely say that you should invest in a fantastic chair, especially if you spend a majority of your time sitting down, you’re going to need a solid chair and the Secretlab Titan is definitely more than capable of getting the job done.