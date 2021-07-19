The ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot Is Here: Details on ‘And Just Like That…’

The hype is real! Sex and the City is finally getting a reboot after 17 years. Get ready as New York City’s favorite gal pals are about to make their way back to the small screen. The HBO American romantic comedy-drama series created by Darren Star (Emily in Paris), and based on the bestselling book by Candace Bushnell, first premiered in 1998 and ran a course of six successful seasons until 2004. The show followed the close friendship of four different women in their thirties and forties, who came from diverse backgrounds. The episodes were filled with quotable quotes and quick-witted humor that easily made viewers fall in love. The show was so much bigger than the cheesy romcoms of the 90’s. It revolved around the drama surrounding the girls’ professional and personal lives, and showed how one can navigate womanhood and traverse the ups and downs of everyday life while wearing the latest Manolo Blahnik heels and holding a glass of Cosmopolitan at the same time.
Aside from its witty screenplay and overall relatable storyline, the show’s other strong suit was its impeccable casting. Led by Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Kristin Davis as Charlotte York, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, and Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones, it was hard not to fall in love with each character and root for everyone’s own happy ending.
The series quickly gained a cult following who had an insatiable appetite for more. Even after the series has long ended, the clamor for a sequel was loud and clear. The show’s producers and original cast finally gave in and gifted fans with two feature films simply called, Sex and the City and Sex and the City 2, last 2008 and 2010. Viewers were delighted to be able to get a life update from their favorite characters and see how their lives turned out. It was nostalgic and heartwarming. Everything seemed to come full circle.
What to Expect from the Reboot
Who knew the show’s creators still had one more trick up their sleeves? Last January 2021, a special announcement was made regarding a spin-off of the much-loved series. HBO Max will be launching the limited series titled, And Just Like That…, which will be a half-hour, ten-episode revival of the hit television show. Familiar faces will once again grace the screens of viewers, as most of the original cast members, except for Kim Cattrall, will be reprising their roles. An official release date has yet to be announced, but the stars of the show have been sending feelers through their social media posts.
The limited series will somewhat be true-to-life as it will incorporate the COVID-19 pandemic into its storyline. It would be interesting to see how the pandemic has impacted the characters’ lives, and if anyone dear to them has suffered from it. The series also follows Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda who are about to begin a new chapter in their lives. Fans of the show who have seen them navigate their thirties will now be with them, as they enter their fifties. Does life get easier from here, or will this golden decade come with a whole new bunch of issues and complications? Only time will tell.
This grand reunion won’t be complete without the girls’ better halves. Fortunately, the men in their lives are also making a comeback. Carrie might have an interesting storyline in play as her current love interest, Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth and ex-fiancé, Aiden, played by John Corbett are set to reprise their roles. Miranda’s husband, Steve Brady, played by David Eigenberg and Charlotte’s husband, Harry Goldenblatt, played by Evan Handler, have also confirmed their return. New cast members to look out for include, Sue Ramirez as stand-up comedian/podcaster Che Diaz, Sarita Choudhury as power real estate broker Seema Patel, Nicole Ari Parker as documentarian Todd Wexley, and Karen Pittman as Columbia Law School professor Dr. Nya Wallace.
The original Sex and the City series is one of those shows that can stand the test of time. Re-runs of the show are now being enjoyed by the next generation, who still find it so real and relatable. Apart from teaching girls all about the A to Z’s of designer brands and iconic fashion pieces, the series has also taught its viewers the importance of self-love and true friendship. The spin-off promises no less. Leave it to Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda to inspire and empower. As Virginia Woolf once said, “Some people go to priests; others to poetry; I to my friends.”