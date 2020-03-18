Home
TV News
The Simpsons Of Course Predicted Coronavirus in 1993

The Simpsons Of Course Predicted Coronavirus in 1993

1 min ago

One thing that anyone should focus on when reading ‘predictive’ scenarios that have been seen on The Simpsons has to do with what Christian Bone of We Got This Covered has alluded to, there are similarities and yes, there are moments when it would appear that the show has predicted what was to come. However, in the case of the coronavirus many are likely taking the episode featured above as a harbinger of what was going to happen even if people thought it was just a joke on an animated series. Now that people are deciding to worry incessantly about the current virus and its spread without focusing on the fact that people have survived it, shows such as the Simpsons are becoming all the rage when talking about how it was predicted a while back through the use of comedy. If that’s the gauge we’re using when determining just how long people have known about such diseases then there’s a whole laundry list of things that might have been prevented or at least planned for in the past that have occurred before and yet haven’t been given the proper attention or concern. In this case however the coronavirus, serious as it might be when talking about the rate at which it spreads, was not so much predicted as joked at considering how some people might feel about shipped items and where they come from. After all, it’s not the first time a virus has been transmitted across one boundary or another.

If anyone wants to think about it at this time there are quite a few predictions that have come and gone and been given some importance due to how accurate they’ve been. When it comes to the Simpsons a few have been close to being on the mark, while others are based on a matter of perspective and can be used in more than one way depending on the point of view of those making such observations. All in all it’s a cartoon, an animated feature, and one that has been intriguing people in the last several years since some of its guesses actually paid off. As far as the coronavirus, predicting how bad it would get isn’t too hard, but predicting the reaction of those that would have to live with it obviously wasn’t anything that people were ready for. The magic of prediction is that it tends to come from somewhere that’s based on at least some fact and is therefore able to be projected onto a populace in one form or another. After all, Donald Trump ran for president once before, so there’s definitely a basis that the Simpsons pulled from to make such a ‘prediction’. The point is that they didn’t so much predict anything as they did take from something that already existed when performing their guesswork. Anything other than that is a lot of conjecture that has little to no real basis in hard, provable fact when it comes to the Simpsons being on point about anything. Tom Murray and Lindsay Dodgson of Business Insider have more to say on this.

In a way this is just one more method to use to scare the populace even if its more amusing than most and bound to be taken with a big grain of salt by a lot of people for the reason given above. There’s been enough fear-mongering in the media at this point to make sure that the effects of the disease are going to be matched by the methods used to contain it. After all one might not have noticed but the act of affecting a quarantine on entire cities has already been set into place, and gatherings of 25 or more people isn’t something that we’ve seen predicted in the past. A lot of people would say that prediction isn’t an exact science, while some people might say it’s not a science at all, but really, predictions are something that are used to amuse a lot of people and give them something fun to look and to think about. In reality, a prediction is a guess based on current or past trends that have been seen to come around, and it’s a best guess at that.

There’s likely to come a day when a lot of us will look back on these days and realize that there were plenty of reasons to think seriously about this disease, as a good part of the population is susceptible to it. But perhaps we’ll also laugh at the reaction to it that was taken. The disease is after all a serious thing, to be taken with a concern for those that are most at risk, but thus far the lines of thought that have emerged in response to it have been anywhere from silly and kind of ridiculous to alarming and more than a little nonsensical.


About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Wake has been a freelance writer for the past several years now and has continued to do what he loves to do while attempting to get his work out to the masses. His greatest loves in life are writing, being a family man, and entertaining readers with his take on pop culture as it continues to change throughout the years.

Related Posts

Add Comment

The Simpsons Of Course Predicted Coronavirus in 1993
Who Will Be the Breakout Star When NCIS is Done?
What’s Happening With the Horizon: Zero Dawn Sequel?
Whatever Happened to Mathieu Kassovitz?
The Five Best Will Smith Movies of His Career
Richard Harris Dumbledore
The Five Best Richard Harris Movies of His Career
Tim Allen Santa
The Five Best Tim Allen Movies of His Career
Five Essential Seafaring Adventures
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Blair St. Clair
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Megan Danielle
Wonder Woman
The Details Behind NBC’s Female Forward Program
Indira Varma
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Indira Varma
First Same-Sex Kiss in Marvel’s Eternals is Getting Backlash
Squirrel Girl
Six Underrated Marvel Heroes Who Need to Debut in The MCU
There’s a Rumor that Marvel is Taking Over DC Comics
Mephisto
Five Underrated Marvel Villains That Need to Appear in the MCU
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s Rarest Details
Gaming Bed is the Greatest Piece of Gaming Furniture Ever
Amazing Animatronic Mimir Head from God of War
Video Games
Study Says Playing Video Games Can Be Bad for the Environment