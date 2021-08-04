The Squid and the Whale; Its Truth and Clarity

It’s not easy to deal with a troubled son. The same can be seen when dealing with a troubled father portrayed in The Squid and the Whale film. The worst part is when you both live in the same house! Living with the fact that you have to tolerate one another is the order of the day. For Bernard Berkman, a role played by Jeff Daniels and his son Walt (Jesse Eisenberg), the trouble is there for long. Walt has just finished high school and is starting at college. Bernard doesn’t want his son to go and instead suggests a gap year where Walt would follow him around New York City. Then Walt moves out of the house.
During this time, there is a turn of events for the worst. Bernard’s wife Franny, played by Laura Linney, has an affair caught on tape by Walt. The awkward situation was a significant conflict in the film that led to Bernard leaving and being a single parent for his son Rodney (Owen Kline). The family breaks up, and their sense of stability is off-balance.
A child’s life is entirely dependent on the kind of parents they have. And how the parents react to situations affects their kids in a significant way. Kids can learn right from wrong and reflect on what they have learned during their childhood years. The number of lies in The Squid and the Whale was sinking the family into a never-ending circle. It portrays a family full of deceit and forgotten values, dishonesty, and intolerance for others.
The Squid’s as a Dysfunction Family
The aspect of “family dysfunction” has only just begun. The Squids are a family dealing with heartbreak after Bernard (Jeff Daniels) cheats on his wife. Bernard has a demanding relationship with his son Rodney. The Squid’s soon become dysfunctional as they turn to their friends for support instead of talking to each other.
There is an obvious communication problem in the family, and everyone tries to deal with it differently. Bernard’s best friend, Frank (Owen Kline), comes over to comfort his wife Laura (Laura Linney) by flirting with her. Rodney (Jesse Eisenberg) begins using heroin when he is about fifteen years old to escape from his problems at home.
Years later, when the boys are in their early 20’s, an opportunity comes for them to confront Bernard. They become set to talk about his unfaithfulness in a public forum. Roderick writes a play based on conversations that he had with Frank and his mother. So, you see how they all have different but unique ways of dealing with family problems. No one knows how to approach another directly to sort out and iron their issues. Whether it will cause anyone embarrassment is not even an afterthought as long as they let out their pain.
How the Film Help You Today
The film is good in today’s world because it shows us that families aren’t always perfect. Sometimes people have to deal with a lot of things. At some point in life, people accept items and go along with them to keep the peace. In this case, you can see the power of communication between all members of the family. Many problems can be solved when there is good communication. What a person can learn from this film is that family is critical. Respect them, love them. It’s better to talk about your feelings rather than bottle them up. That clarity is essential and paves the way to transparency and openness. It leaves everyone happy and contented.
The Plot
The movie begins with Bernard asking for a divorce from his wife (Sherrie) of twenty-two years. They are having dinner with their two sons (Walt and Frank). Bernard makes this announcement to a waitress while the two sit in a restaurant together. He does it casually regardless of who is sitting across the table from him. The situation takes a toll on their sons’ life-a hurtful truth.
The children’s reactions express shock and confusion of their parent’s decision to divorce. The boys are a product of an intelligent marriage, and Sherrie, their mother, is a successful children’s book writer. Their dad, Bernard, is a struggling screenwriter who often works in California. The family lives in Brooklyn, although they are both from Michigan.
Walt, the older of two brothers, enrolls at The Dalton School in Manhattan, an exclusive private school known for educating New York’s elite children. There he makes new friends and begins a same-sex relationship with a fellow student named Jesse, who later becomes his boyfriend. Walt soon falls into the estate discussion.
Frank, his younger brother, gets into masturbation, thereby breaching the school ethics. It becomes so bad that a conference for student-parent-teacher sits to discuss the way out. Bernard, who has a good novel in his name, is going through a tough time. His wife’s book is selling well while his life is hit by drought. Walt picks up and is doing well in school songwriting, though plagiarism catches up with him.
Take-Home for Today’s Kids
The Squid and the Whale is an excellent example of the current world families. Kids do not have a reason to copy everything their parents are doing. As they grow up, it is good to pick the goods and leave the bad to have a clear and accurate path. Absorb what is good and forgive what is terrible. Because at the end of the day, no one is perfect.
Make a good decision on whether you want to be a whale or a squid. Someday, Joan and Bernard will enjoy their old age and watch Walt and Frank’s children, their grandchildren. But keep in mind a whale is better than a squid. If you want to understand what divorce does to kids, go ahead and watch The Squid and the Whale. And as you live, teach people the importance of honesty, truth and pave a clear path for others. It isn’t all rosy! Be fabulous today and leave a good legacy.