10 Things You Didn’t Know about The Sticklers

We might not all know exactly what TikTok is and how it works, but we know that it’s working to make some people very famous. Typically, it’s young people who are good at showing off their lip-syncing abilities, dance moves, and good looks. However, the Sticklers are a family affair. Mom, dad, and baby girl are all over the internet with their fun and unique way of using the platform, and everyone is talking about them right now. Who are they and what are they doing? We thought we might take a look into their lives and figure out as much about them as we can, and we thought we’d bring you along on the journey.
1. Meet the Sticklers
The Sticklers are the cutest little family. Their names are Mike and Kat, a young married couple with their own sweet baby. Their daughter is their light, and she is the star of their show as new parents and people who just have so many relatable things to share with the world.
2. They’re New
This is a family that has not been around the internet world for a very long time. In fact, they only started their account and got started in May 2020. Was it pandemic-lockdown boredom that made them do it? Perhaps. We all made some decisions during the lockdown we might not otherwise make, but thankfully this one worked out for them.
3. They’re Into Jokes
This is a couple who likes to prank one another, and we get it. They are cute about it, too. It’s one of those things that most of us do in our own homes, so it’s super relatable when other people do it in their homes. They like to make things funny and keep it light, and they clearly make one another laugh.
4. They Do Things Fast
They make it very clear on their channel that they are a very new couple and a very new love. They were not together a long time before they made the decision to get married. It was a very love at first sight type of story for them, and they just knew. When you know you know, right? They met, fell madly in love, got married, and then Kat was pregnant with their sweet little girl. They don’t have a long history, but they sure are adorable. Oh, did we mention that they dated and got married and got pregnant in three months’ time?
5. They’re Very Faithful
This is a couple who has a very strong faith, and it is very important to them. They credit God for all that they have and all that they do. Mike also has his own Christian band that produces beautiful Christian music. It’s called Radian Worship, and we love that they are bringing up their daughter in such a faithful household.
6. They’re Every Couple
They are every couple, and that is what makes them so relatable. They have a lot going on in their lives as they navigate their new marriage and new baby and all that goes with those things, and people feel them. They feel that this is something that they get, and that’s what’s making them big.
7. Their Following is Impressive
It’s growing every single day, but their following is impressive. As of this writing, they have more than 300k followers on their TikTok account, and they have more than 9 million likes on the videos and things that they have posted. They are really doing well in this little game called social media.
8. They’re Very Sweet Together
This couple is very sweet together. It’s clear that they love one another very much, and they seem to have a lot of respect and admiration for one another. Their baby girl is clearly the light of their lives, and they are living their very best lives right now.
9. They’re Still Private
For being a family that is very open and on the internet, they are living a very private life of their own. They seem to have some very big things going on, and that’s good news for everyone. They are open and honest, but they don’t share too much about what is going on their home or with their own baby, which is still good news.
10. They’re Young
We aren’t sure how young they really are, but we know that she is around 25 and he has to be somewhere near the same age. Well, he doesn’t have to be, but he does have that very boyish look to him that makes him appear very young. He will be happy about that at some point.