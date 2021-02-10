The Stuff That’s Completely Fake on Forged in Fire

Sure, it’s 2021 and we all know that reality shows tend to be everything but real. Still, there are a few shows that we hold out hope for, and Forged in Fire has been one of them. The show premiered in 2015 and has given viewers a chance to see inside the world of knife making. Although most people probably don’t give blades a second thought, Forged in Fire has shown just how much hard work and talent go into making them. Still, some viewers can help but wonder whether or not everything they see on the show is legit. Like every other reality show, there are certain elements of the series that are essentially just for the sake of TV. Here’s the stuff from Forged in Fire that’s completely fake.
How Forged In Fire Works
To put it simply, Forged in Fire is a competition show where blade smiths compete to see who can make the best knives. During each episode, the blade smiths go head to head in a three-round elimination style contest. During each round, they contestants are given a different ‘challenge’ to put their skills to the test. The knives created on the show are critiqued by a panel of judges who are experts in the field. The last blade smith standing at the end of the episode is declared the champion and goes home with a nice $10,000 prize.
What’s Fake About The Show
Since its debut, Forged in Fire has attracted a large fan base. After all, it has all of the elements that people typically look for in a competition show and the fact that it’s about knives makes it even cooler. The good news is that for the most part, Forged in Fire really is a what you see is what you get type of show. At the same time, however, there are some things about the show that aren’t exactly what they seem. This will be especially true for people who watch the show as a source of education to start their own knife making journey.
The Blades Are Actually Tempered
One of the main critiques about the show has been that the blade never appear to be tempered, but one former contestant has dispelled that notion in a thread on Reddit. According to a user named rdeker, “As a contestant on the show (my episode hasn’t aired yet, keep watching…) I’ll address a few things I see in this thread. Some things I can’t comment on due to contracts, etc….” He then went on to say, “The first round blades are indeed tempered.” Essentially, tempering means that the blade is heated to somewhere between 350 and 450 degrees Fahrenheit to soften the steal and make it more flexible.
Not All Details Are Included
Like all other reality shows, Forged in Fire is edited which means that some of the real steps that go into knife making aren’t included in the show. At the end of the TV, TV is all about entertainment so it goes without saying that producers are only going to focus on the most entertaining parts of the process. A Reddit user named Jibbah_Jabba noted, “While I love the show for the entertainment value, I wouldn’t rely on it for much more than a high-level overview with a handful of useful tricks of the trade. You can learn a lot more from watching YouTube videos where they go through the whole process–not just the parts that make a lot of sparks or flames.”
Additionally, even though the contestants on Forged in Fire are good at what they do, the techniques shown on the show aren’t always top-notch. This means that if you’re watching the show with hopes of improving your own skills, you may want to check out some additional resources as well to make sure that you’re learning everything correctly.
What’s Next For Forged In Fire
With eight successful seasons under its belt, Forged in Fire isn’t showing any signs of slowing down any time soon. The show has introduced millions of people to the world of knife making and viewers are really loving it. On top of that, the show has given talented blade smiths a large platform to share their skills.
At the moment, there hasn’t been an official renewal announcement for season nine, but we have every reason to believe that the show will be returning. With the COVID-19 pandemic causes some delays across the entertainment industry, it’s not too alarming that we haven’t heard anything yet.