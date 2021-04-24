The Stunt That Had Tom Cruise Vomit on the Set of The Outsiders

Back in the days before Tom Cruise was known as a huge action star and before people were bound to go crazy every time they saw him on film, he was one of The Outsiders, that group of guys from the wrong side of the tracks that a lot of people felt were the go-nowhere type and not worth much of anything. But funny enough, there was a stunt in the movie that involved one of the only times that Tom might have gone into a stunt completely unprepared since at some point he started to feel physically ill while shooting a scene that had to do with eating chocolate cake. That’s right, a guy that can hold his breath for minutes at a time has performed death-defying jumps and other stunts that would probably break other folks in half once had to deal with the physical discomfort of getting sick after eating too much chocolate cake. To be fair though, Cruise was working with Francis Ford Coppola as a director at that time and the number of takes that had to be completed while eating this chocolate delight was a bit insane, since as Tom puts it there were about 100 takes that had to be completed, and instead of practicing the trick that so many throughout history have done when it comes to spitting out food after a take, Cruise was eating during each take. Even small bites after 100 takes would be more than enough to give anyone the jitters from a sugar overload, and it was because of this that Tom had to go and be sick after a while.
Some might want to scoff at the idea that too much sugar could make someone ill, but the fact is that too much of a lot of things can make a person feel sick, and too much sugar is bound to give anyone the feeling that they’ve got ants crawling under their skin. It would also be enough to set someone’s stomach into full rebellion mode since the human body can only accept so much sugar before it has to expel it in order to function. Anyone that’s ever eaten a whole bag of sweets on their own, or perhaps raided a dessert bar at a buffet, or simply ingested enough sweets to choke a donkey, would know that it’s great going down and the tastes and sensations that sugary treats can give a person are great, right up until it hits the disapproving stomach that will let people know exactly what it’s feeling and will do whatever it can to sick things back up after absorbing what it can. It’s very likely that Tom wasn’t at all prepared for the repercussions of taking in that much sugar, as it would appear that he had to off and be sick for a while. After this, it feels as though he might have taken more time to prepare for a stunt, whatever it might have been, especially since trying to take in this much food within a short amount of time
A lot of people might feel that it’s wasteful to go through so much food for one or two takes, but the fact is that no matter if it’s a sweet or something else that actors have to eat during a scene it’s usually best if they can get through it without having to do multiple takes since then a person might actually be able to ingest whatever the scene calls for. Otherwise, actors wouldn’t be able to get through various movies that have more than one eating scene since some movies require multiple takes of several scenes, and as a result, the actor might have to take unnaturally small bites which can look kind of hokey, or they’ll have to keep spitting it out after the director yells cut each time. But eating every time a director wants to redo a scene with food being consumed would be hard on the stomach and the body, especially since there are a lot of actors that do their best to stick to a very strict diet regimen to retain their size and health. Tom Cruise has been known for years now as one of the riskiest individuals when it comes to taking on a stunt, and some of the stuff he’s done in recent years has been nothing less than amazing, but to even think that he went into this stunt without preparing in the least bit is funny, but it’s also forgivable since let’s be honest, he was a much younger guy without quite as much experience under his belt yet. It’s not so much a matter of cutting him some slack as it is laughing at an amusing anecdote that he probably didn’t think was funny at the time. But hey, we’ve all done stupid things from time to time.