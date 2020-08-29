The Surprising Connection Moff Gideon Has To The Force

It goes without saying that pretty much anyone can wield a lightsaber without killing themselves, so long as they’re extremely careful, but Moff Gideon exhibits a familiarity with the darksaber in the ending of the second season of The Mandalorian that makes it clear that he knows just what he’s doing with the weapon. This either means that he’s Force-sensitive or he’s had a lot of training with someone that is since if people recall, General Grievous wasn’t Force-sensitive in the least bit, but he knew how to wield four lightsabers at once and despite being more machine than anything, that would still take a quick and practiced mind to keep track of four spinning blades that close to one’s body. With Moff Gideon, it’s already been stated by the actor, Giancarlo Esposito, that the Moff has an ‘old school’ connection to the Force, which is bound to have people talking by now since this could mean a number of things. If he is a Force-sensitive individual though one can just imagine that as the big bad in the series he’s going to really get under Din’s skin since the Mandalorian already doesn’t like or trust any other Force-users, which makes it fair to say that upon meeting up with Ahsoka Tano, which is kind of a foregone conclusion at one point, it’s likely that they won’t get along right away. But maybe if Cara Dune is around she can vouch for both of them since she was a part of the Republic at one point until she walked away.
But Moff Gideon has already been established as a bad guy since he’s willing to take out his fellow Imperials, which isn’t too surprising, and is entirely set on retrieving The Child. Plus, the fact that he has the darksaber is enough to make it clear that even if he isn’t a Force-sensitive, he’s bound to be a skilled duelist since fighting with any type of lightsaber requires a great deal of skill, especially if the individual holding it isn’t a Jedi or a Sith. There might be some fans that would love to argue that a regular individual shouldn’t be able to wield such a weapon, but it’s happened before in the Star Wars franchise, at least in books and graphic novels. Heck, Boba Fett even managed to wield one against Darth Vader at one point and held his own until Vader, which irked the dark lord beyond measure since he didn’t feel that Fett deserved to hold such a weapon.
But one thing that is clear to many fans, or at least appears to be clear, is that since Moff Gideon does have the darksaber it’s a good bet that he encountered the Mandalorians at one point since it was one of their number that held the blade last as far as anyone remembers. Seeing as how the warrior culture didn’t factor into the original trilogy, apart from Boba Fett, who is still seen as a Mandalorian by some and not others, it’s easy to think that there was plenty going on behind the scenes since it’s a big galaxy and the Empire and its many people were known for being quite busy in various systems in an attempt to expand their influence. Plus, it’s also well known to many fans that Moffs were among some of the most grasping individuals in the Empire and were usually quite adept at getting what they wanted unless of course, they were living a life of excess, in which case they tended to be seen as weak and ineffectual when not surrounded by a team of bodyguards. Moff Gideon is already looking like the kind of individual that’s driven and utterly ruthless, meaning that he’s the kind of Moff that grabs at power when he sees the chance and doesn’t relinquish it unless someone grabs it back from him.
Needless to say, he’s likely going to take the destruction of his troops and his TIE fighter a bit personally and will be looking for a bit of payback on Din when season 2 comes around. This time it’s not just about the acquisition of The Child, as it will most likely be about the fact that the Mandalorian managed to get one up on the Moff as well. The second season is going to be a lot tenser as Din will have the Moff after him and likely several more enemies as well, not to mention if Boba Fett is really going to show up as people are hoping. There are signs that point to the famous bounty hunter in the first season as people have pointed out, but as of now, it’s still not certain if we’re going to see a showdown between Din and Boba. As you can imagine, a lot of fans are hoping.