The Surprising Movie that Inspired Aquaman 2

Inspiration can come from pretty much anywhere as it’s been proven time and again, and the movie that inspired Aquaman 2 isn’t all that surprising given the direction that the movie is going to take as the main character and those under his rule are going to be taking on the challenge of finding a kingdom that apparently disappears and reappears, thereby giving it the title of the Lost Kingdom. Planet of the Vampires, an Italian science fiction movie, was the inspiration for the Aquaman sequel apparently, which easily tells a lot of people that this next movie is going to go a little darker than the first one allowed. to a lot of fans, this is good news since quite a few people have been wanting to see DC get a little darker considering that some of their stories in the comics are definitely heavier when it comes to their content and the way it’s displayed. The trick is however that a lot of the comic book movies, not all of them, have been geared towards being action-packed, but have still been toned down just enough to keep them age-appropriate since many of the fans are still kids.
That can be a little tricky since a lot of the comic books that are out now for DC have been a little hardcore when it comes to their overall content. While there aren’t a lot of details forthcoming about the sequel just yet, apart from what’s already been revealed, it’s fair to say that we probably won’t see the same story play out since Planet of the Vampires was a tale about two ships landing on a mist-shrouded planet that was home to creatures that could control others and were seeking away off of the planet. Taking place beneath the sea, the Aquaman sequel will be about the search for a city that is difficult if not impossible to find, and it’s not known yet just what the purpose behind it will be.
What is being deduced at this time is that there will be a slightly edgier feel to this movie that was absent in the first one and in any other appearance by Arthur Curry. What that could mean is that it might not be as carefree as the first movie, which might be commented on by a lot of people who don’t think that comic book movies should be getting too serious. But the funny part about that is the idea that people don’t appear to mind if their kids are reading comics that feature a seriously deranged amount of violence, but they’re squeamish about seeing it in a live-action movie. The Aquaman sequel might be an introduction to something a little darker in the DC universe that people have been waiting to see. It’s fair to say that Zack Snyder tried to do this in Man of Steel since Superman’s story became a little more depressing. But it went back to being predictable very quickly when Superman emerged as the hero, despite the fact that his battle with Zod was tearing the city apart. Aquaman’s first movie had a lot more comedic moments in it than people might have expected and placed a lot less emphasis on the horrors of war and the loss of life.
If this upcoming movie is really going to put more focus on the darker aspects of the hero’s world it’s bound to happen that people might be a little shocked and perhaps even hesitant to really get into it, but it’s also likely that they’ll learn to accept it very quickly and take a liking to it after a while since the whole idea of the comics is that while they are geared toward a younger crowd, they’re also filled with the type of content that one can easily state is bound to be seen as troubling by a lot of people. The comics of today are quite a bit different than the comics that came out decades ago when blood and guts and certain other subject matter was deemed to be too risque to show to kids. Plus, there weren’t nearly as many adolescents and adults who were still into comics at that time as there are now, and a lot of those fans, people who have grown up with these stories, want to see the new material on the big screen.
How dark this movie is going to get is anyone’s guess since it might go dark for a short while before returning to form, especially since it feels as though Warner Bros. isn’t about to let one of their bigger properties become a straight-up horror movie. It’s definitely interesting to think of what might happen to make this next movie stand out in a way that links it but differentiates it from the first movie.