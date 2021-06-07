The Surprising Place Forged in Fire is Filmed

Blacksmithing is something that a lot of people tend to look at as a type of trade and skill that takes years upon years to develop and is still a very touch-and-go type of trade in which mistakes can be very costly. Some of that is true to be certain since a blacksmith isn’t just born to start working a forge. There is a lot of training that goes into the process and not a lot of people ever just choose to become a blacksmith since it is an older tradition and something that isn’t always as in demand as anyone might think. But it also requires a good deal of space in order to be safe, store the necessary tools, and offer up enough room for the smiths to work. For a show like Forged in Fire, one might almost expect to see it being filmed in a rural studio in a building that has plenty of room and every safety measure covered. The truth though, is that Forged in Fire is filmed in Brooklyn, New York. That’s right, this show is filmed in Brooklyn Fireproof Stages and has taken every precaution to make certain that things are as safe as they can be. Quite often one might think that keeping a forge in the city would be a bad idea since in the movies we tend to see blacksmiths still being a part of the city, but also needing the kind of space that other businesses don’t require for their craft. Think about it, a substantial forge takes up a good amount of space, as do the other necessities that are used in blacksmithing, and there has to be an area to keep the tools, to keep the product, and so on and so forth.
Blacksmithing isn’t something that a person just picks up as a hobby most times since it’s not just an expensive hobby, it’s something that requires quite a bit of time, effort, concentration, and yes, money. Those that do get into blacksmithing tend to take it very seriously, and in a lot of ways, this is a bonus since otherwise, blacksmithing might be a lost art at this point. At several points in time, a blacksmith was easy to look at with a great deal of respect since they handled armor, weaponry, and many other items that required their metalworking skills. They essentially helped to keep a society running and even helped to push their towns, cities, and other civilizations forward with their different and often innovative techniques. Much like any tradesman, each blacksmith was different in how they approached a project since some were highly skilled and advanced their method and techniques in ways that revolutionized the trade, while others were clankers that didn’t do much but keep things running and in one piece for as long as was needed. Yes, there were very poor examples of blacksmiths back in the day and even now. But those that come to Forged in Fire are typically some of the most skilled and are also those that possess a real love for the trade. With something like blacksmithing, it’s necessary to know what you’re doing, how to do it safely, and how to do the absolute best that can be done.
As a lot of people would likely agree, there are plenty of folks that tend to look at this show with something akin to disdain since when it comes to reality shows a lot of people love pointing out the problems they see with it. To be fair, Forged in Fire probably does have a few issues that might not be addressed at all times, but at the same time it’s a fun show to watch and it’s pretty interesting to realize that something like blacksmithing is still around even if it’s been upgraded by many people in a lot of different ways. Listening and learning by comparing the show with what can be found online is a good way to balance whatever knowledge is being handed out since some of the blades that are created do have a very rich and intriguing history that adds to the entertainment of the show. Those that watch and feel inspired to start their own forge definitely need to study and brush up on what it really takes, and would likely be better off seeing if they can work with another individual in their area, or perhaps start small in order to make certain that this is something they really want. The time and money put into learning how to forge different items is something that isn’t to be taken lightly after all, since the creation process is one that takes a good deal of time, patience, and the kind of passion that can’t be shelved when it’s inconvenient.