The Three New Game Of Thrones Spin-Offs That Are In Development

As of now it really sounds as though the spinoffs that are coming from the epic that was Game of Thrones are acting as damage control in order to create a positive look at what turned out to be a truly disappointing eighth and final season of the show. Too many fans might either bristle or cringe, or both, when remembering how GoT ended, since the buildup of the Night King and somehow less than stellar death he was given, and the madness of Daenerys Targaryen and her sacking of Kings Landing, only to be killed by her nephew/lover Jon Snow, who is apparently of Targaryen blood as well, raised a lot of ire among the fans. There were far too many questions left wide open, like festering wounds that lay untended, once the show was all said and done. Even the most understanding of fans were left wondering why in the world the creators of such a great show would rush something like this when they had already been losing fans over the past two seasons or more. Apart from the spinoff that will show the Targaryen’s rise to power and their fall, the three spinoffs that are being devised will hopefully give Westeros another perspective that people will use to put the fans at ease and give them something else to think about.
The 3 shows that are currently being developed are 9 Voyages, Flea Bottom, and 10,000 Ships, which will help to give a wider scope to the world that George Martin has created. 9 Voyages is set to center on Lord Corlys Velaryon, the husband of Rhaenys Targaryen, and his quest for riches and adventure on the high seas, while Flea Bottom will explore the underbelly of Kings Landing, where a couple of the more prominent characters, Ser Davos Seaworth, and Gendry came from. One can only imagine that there will be another individual that will be introduced, or that it will be a generalized tale of what life is like in Flea Bottom. The other show will focus on the warrior-queen, Princess Nymeria, and will take place in Dorne, thereby giving more of a voice to that part of Martin’s world finally. While we did see a bit of Dorne during the main series, it wasn’t such an extensive look that the fans could accurately say what Dorne was really like. The books gave more of a description than the show, and even Flea Bottom was more or less shown when it was needed.
As of right now, there’s not much to tell when it comes to the development of the three shows, but the hope is that once they’re underway it won’t be too long before fans are given hope once again that something great could come from the spinoffs that exist in the same world as GoT. Many are likely hoping that the legends that were introduced during the main series will be given more respect than the show was after a certain period of time. For a while, GoT was as impressive as it could be, and even those that had read the books were agreeing that some of the omissions and additions, as well as changes, weren’t too troubling. But after a while, it became obvious that things were taking a slightly different direction than the novels, and that George Martin was quickly being overtaken since his story hadn’t been finished yet, and to date, it still hasn’t since Winds of Winter has yet to be released. Something really indicates that George takes on too much at a time and ends up burying himself in work since Winds of Winter should have been done quite a while ago. Some might actually stick up for Martin and say that he has so much to do that he should be cut some slack, but from the perspective of other authors that have plenty to do, that’s an excuse that only flies so far. Getting back to topic though it’s bound to happen that these three shows and House of the Dragon will be able to help fans find the love for the GoT brand once again since the level of interest that was apparent before season 8 concluded in such a controversial way was real, and it would be great to get back to that type of feeling.
Whether or not the three shows will be able to salvage that feeling will be interesting to see since a lot of people acted like lost and hurt children the moment that season 8 concluded, and some even wanted to petition to get the entire season tossed out and redone, which was funny really since it would indicate that the more toxic members of the fanbase have little to no real understanding of how much it costs to keep the show running and to keep the effects interesting. But here’s hoping that the shows will remind them.