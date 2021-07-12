The Time Chris Pratt Challenged Dave Bautista to a Wrestling Match

A lot of people have said and done some silly things when they were either drunk or high on something. What’s unfortunate is that a lot of folks don’t remember it the next day and have to face the consequences of what they said. In Chris Pratt’s case though, this could have been a lot worse than it turned out to be. Had his costar Dave Bautista taken Pratt’s Ambien-induced wrestling challenge seriously it’s very likely that Chris would have been folded up like a pretzel. But the two tend to get along so well that it was easy for Dave to shrug and laugh it off once everything was explained since Chris, who apparently wrestled as an amateur in the past, nothing like the WWE, didn’t even recall sending the message. But one can easily imagine that if Pratt and Bautista were to step into the same ring that the match wouldn’t last very long unless Chris could find a way to escape. It’s true that Pratt has bulked up over the years and managed to get in great shape for his current roles as an action star, but there’s a big difference between hitting the gym to look the part and taking on the actual experience of a wrestler.
Granted, the WWE is staged and there are plenty of safeguards in place, but if anyone has ever watched a documentary on professional wrestling or even just watched an episode or two, there are some instances when the wrestlers are taking those hits for real. A lot of training goes into wrestling no matter that it’s staged, which means that Bautista, who’s been a wrestler for quite a few years, knows how to take the hits and how to fall and how to avoid getting damaged. He also knows how to pick people up and hurt them, or at least make it look like he’s hurting them. But given his size and power, there’s no doubt that Bautista would snap Pratt in half if they ever did have an altercation since it’s not just wrestling skills and size that Bautista has in his favor.
Bautista has also been trained as an MMA fighter, and while he’s not particularly great at it compared to many that are veterans of the sport, he’s still likely to pack a pretty mean punch, and it’s fair to say that his strength is great enough that he would end up hurting Pratt quite badly if things came to that. But again, given that this is never going to happen since Chris owned up to his message even if he didn’t remember sending it, and the fact that he and Bautista are on good terms with each other, there’s no need for a showdown that would be extremely one-sided. Some people might want to say that there’s no telling if Chris knows how to fight or not or that he might actually be a good wrestler, and that’s all well and good. But this is one case where size matters unless Chris happens to know how to perform a submission maneuver or two. If he doesn’t, then just being tough wouldn’t be enough since Bautista would fold him in half like a piece of luggage.
There have been instances in which celebrities have thought they could challenge a wrestler, but most of them have been gimmicks to promote a movie or something else that’s being pushed. Some arcs have been pretty funny while others have just been kind of sad, as it was when David Arquette ‘won’ the WCW championship and held onto it for a period of time. One could say that WCW was already going down the tubes at that time, but allowing a middle-of-the-road celebrity to hold onto their most prestigious title was pretty low and didn’t do them any favors. The WWE has gone this low in the past but has left the celebrities out of it thankfully since no guest celebrity ever ran off with the championship belt. But back to the matter at hand. Bautista knew very well that Pratt couldn’t handle him, and Pratt knew it as well when the Ambien wore off.
The incident was allowed to pass and people got a good laugh out of it since there’s no doubt that pitting Pratt against Bautista would be like letting a Jack Russell Terrier take on a Pitbull, the outcome would be kind of hilarious, at least until the Pitbull got tired and decided to stop playing around. It might be fun to see this match take place for the heck of it and possibly for charity, but until the guys decide it’s worth that kind of preparation this will continue to be a funny story to pass around. If nothing else it’s a reminder to not bother messaging anyone when you’re not in the right frame of mind.