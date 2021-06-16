The Top 10 Best WWE In Your House Main Events Of All Time

WWE’s In Your House PPV series ran from 1995-1999, giving us 27 PPVs in total that helped bridge the gap between the main events such as WrestleMania and Summerslam. Here are the top 10 best In Your House main events of all time.
10. Stone Cold Steve Austin vs The Undertaker (Buried Alive Match) – Rock Bottom: In Your House
After The Rock won his first WWF Championship at Survivor Series 1998 in a recreation of the Montreal Screwjob, he got his own PPV the following month titled Rock Bottom. But, The Rock didn’t feature in the main event, instead, The Undertaker faced Stone Cold Steve Austin in a Buried Alive Match. The winner of the match would earn a spot in the 1999 Royal Rumble, with Austin winning the match to enter the Rumble. Although Austin didn’t win the Royal Rumble, he did defeat Mr McMahon the following month to take his spot at WrestleMania XV, where he defeated The Rock to win the WWF Championship, so it all worked out in the end.
9. Stone Cold Steve Austin vs Vince McMahon (Steel Cage Match) – St Valentine’s Day Massacre: In Your House
Speaking of Austin vs McMahon, at St Valentine’s Day Massacre, which was also the last In Your House branded PPV, the two arch-rivals met inside a Steel Cage where if Austin won he would go on to WrestleMania XV to challenge The Rock for the WWF Championship. After spending the majority of the match beating up his boss, Steve Austin was accidentally thrown through the side of the cage by a debuting Paul Wight (The Big Show), who broke through the bottom of the ring to help McMahon.
8. The Undertaker vs Kane (WWE Championship Match) – Judgment Day: In Your House
The Brothers Of Destruction faced off at Judgment Day with Austin as the special guest referee to decide who will be the new WWF Champion. Austin decided neither of them will be and counted them both out after both Superstars shoulders were on the mat. This meant there was no champion, which led the Deadly Games tournament at Survivor Series, which saw The Rock win his first WWF Championship in a recreation of the Montreal Screwjob.
7. Stone Cold Steve Austin, Cactus Jack, Chainsaw Charlie, and Owen Hart vs Triple H, New Age Outlaws, and Savio Vega – No Way Out Of Texas: In Your House
Shawn Michaels injured his back at Royal Rumble 1998 during a Casket Match against The Undertaker, causing him to take a 4-year break following WrestleMania 14. Between those 2 PPVs was No Way Out Of Texas, which was supposed to see DX and the New Age Outlaws (who weren’t members of DX at the time), face off against their WrestleMania 14 opponents in an 8-man tag team match. Instead, Savio Vega replaced Shawn Michaels so he didn’t risk injuring himself further prior to WrestleMania. The match was very chaotic with plenty of brawling and weapons among a star-studded lineup filled with future Hall Of Famers.
6. Bret Hart vs Diesel (WWE Championship Match) – In Your House 6: Rage In A Cage
In the leadup to WrestleMania XII, Bret Hart took on Diesel in a Steel Cage Match, which saw The Undertaker break through the bottom of the ring and dragged Diesel to the depths of hell, or just under the ring for a nice chat and a beer, we’re not really sure which.
5. The Undertaker vs Mankind (Buried Alive Match) – In Your House 11: Buried Alive
The Undertaker defeated Mankind in the first-ever Buried Alive match, even though it was ‘Taker that ended up covered in mounds of dirt. As with any match between these 2 legends, it was hard-hitting and intense. The Undertaker and Mankind worked very well together and this match is a shining example of that.
4. Shawn Michaels vs Diesel (WWE Championship Match) – In Your House 7: Good Friends, Better Enemies
The “Two Dudes With Attitude” faced off in Diesel’s final televised match before leaving for WCW with Scott Hall to form the NWO with Hulk Hogan. This match is perhaps the best match that Diesel ever had, which both shows the ability of Shawn Michaels, as well as the natural chemistry that the two had when working against each other.
3. Shawn Michaels vs Mankind (WWE Championship Match) – In Your House 10: Mind Games
On paper, Shawn Michaels vs Mankind shouldn’t work. HBK is a high flying showboat style competitor, while Mankind risks injury every time he steps into the ring due to his hard-hitting style which sees him put his own body through a war every match. But, this is exactly why the match worked, as HBK adapted to a more brawling style, which Foley used his body to make Shawn Michaels look like a star. Both Superstars have said that this is one of the best matches of their careers, so you owe it to yourself to watch this.
2. The Hart Foundation vs Stone Cold Steve Austin, Ken Shamrock, Goldust, and The Legion Of Doom – In Your House 16: Canadian Stampede
At Canadian Stampede, The Hart Foundation took on Stone Cold Steve Austin, Ken Shamrock, Goldust, and The Legion Of Doom in their hometown of Calgary. 1997 was a strange time in the WWF as Bret Hart and The Hart Foundation would be booed as Heels when performing in the US, but cheered at heroes in Canada. This led to an interesting dynamic as The Hart Foundation had been working as Heels prior to this match, but received cheers during this match and even celebrated with their family in the ring after scoring the victory.
1. Shawn Michaels vs The Undertaker (Hell In A Cell Match) – Badd Blood: In Your House
The very first Hell In A Cell match saw HBK face The Undertaker, with the winner facing Bret Hart at Survivor Series 1997. These 2 Superstars have some of the best chemistry that any wrestlers have ever had, delivering classic after classic whenever they squared off. The Undertaker’s brother Kane made his debut during this match, ripping off the Cell door to stand toe to toe with his brother that left him to die when they were children.
This is one of the best matches in WWE history and every wrestling fan should watch this match at least once.