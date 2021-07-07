The Money In The Bank match is one of the most exciting in WWE’s calendar, with the winner receiving a world championship match whenever they want during the next year. But which matches are the best? Here are the top 10 best WWE Money In The Bank matches.
10. Alexa Bliss vs Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair vs Ember Moon vs Lana vs Naomi vs Natalya vs Sasha Banks – Money In The Bank 2018
Little Miss Bliss became Miss Money In The Bank in 2018, going on to interfere in a match between Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax before cashing in and winning the Raw Women’s Championship less than three hours after winning.
9. Randy Orton vs Christian vs CM Punk vs Daniel Bryan vs Rob Van Dam vs Sheamus (WWE Championship) – Money In The Bank 2013
The Viper became WWE Champion at Summerslam 2013 following his Money In The Bank win, defeating the likes of CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, and Sheamus. Orton was a surprising winner, with many expecting CM Punk or Daniel Bryan to win the briefcase.
8. Baron Corbin vs AJ Styles vs Dolph Ziggler vs Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn vs Shinsuke Nakamura (WWE Championship) – Money In The Bank 2017
The Smackdown brand in 2017 was the place to be, with a stacked roster including the likes of AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, and Shinsuke Nakamura, all of which were in this match. Baron Corbin ended up winning the match before becoming one of the few Superstars to fail to cash in the briefcase after losing his title match against Jinder Mahal.
7. The Miz vs Chris Jericho vs Edge vs Evan Bourne vs John Morrison vs Mark Henry vs Randy Orton vs Ted DiBiase (Raw WWE Championship) – Money In The Bank 2010
The Miz was finally given the brass ring in 2010, winning the Money In The Bank match for the Raw brand by defeating opponents such as Chris Jericho, Edge, and Randy Orton. The Miz would then go on to win the WWE Championship and main event WrestleMania 27 the following year against John Cena.
6. Carmella vs Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair vs Natalya vs Tamina (Smackdown Women’s Championship) – Money In The Bank 2017
The women’s Money In The Bank match was finally added to the event in 2017 following the Women’s Revolution. The first match saw Carmella win the briefcase, before having the decision overturned due to interference by James Ellsworth, to then go on and win the rematch, making that whole mini-story very pointless.
5. Dean Ambrose vs Alberto Del Rio vs Cesaro vs Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn (WWE World Heavyweight Championship) – Money In The Bank 2016
The Lunatic Fringe won the Money In The Bank briefcase in 2016, going on to cash it in just 57 minutes later following the main event of Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns, going on to win his first WWE Championship.
4. Seth Rollins vs Dean Ambrose vs Dolph Ziggler vs Kofi Kingston vs Jack Swagger vs Rob Van Dam (WWE World Heavyweight Championship) – Money In The Bank 2014
The Money In The Bank match in 2014 featured a stacked lineup of all former, or future world champions, making this one of the star-studded Money In The Bank matches that we’ve ever seen take place. Seth Rollins won the match and ended up cashing it in at WrestleMania 31 to become the third man in the WWE Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, a match he won to win his first world championship.
3. Daniel Bryan vs Cody Rhodes vs Heath Slater vs Justin Gabriel vs Kane vs Sheamus vs Sin Cara vs Wade Barrett (Smackdown World Heavyweight Championship) – Money In The Bank 2011
The best Money In The Bank matches are when there’s a perfect combination of high flying risk-takers and power wrestlers involved, as was the case with the Smackdown Money In The Bank match in 2011, it also doesn’t help when you’ve got such talent as Daniel Bryan in the match. While some Superstars in the match, such as Justin Gabriel, Heath Slater, and Sin Cara, never quite found major success in the WWE, it certainly wasn’t for a lack of ability as proven with this match. Daniel Bryan ended up scoring the win and cashing in to win his first World Heavyweight Championship at TLC 2011.
2. CM Punk vs Carlito vs Chris Jericho vs John Morrison vs Montel Vontavious Porter vs Mr. Kennedy vs Shelton Benjamin (World Heavyweight Championship) – WrestleMania XXIV
WrestleMania XXIV saw the first of two back to back Money In The Bank matches that CM Punk won, facing the likes of Chris Jericho, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin. Punk ended up cashing in the briefcase on the June 30th 2008 edition of Monday Night Raw, taking the opportunity after then World Heavyweight Champion Edge was attacked during a promo by Batista.
1. Edge vs Chris Benoit vs Chris Jericho vs Christian vs Kane vs Shelton Benjamin (World Heavyweight Championship) – WrestleMania 21
Sometimes you just can’t beat the original. For example, the first Hell In A Cell match between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels is arguably one of the best WWE matches of all time, and the same is the case here. At WrestleMania 21 a new concept called “Money In The Bank” was introduced, with six wrestlers taking part in a ladder match where the winner would be able to earn a world championship match any time they want in the future. The match saw a Hall of Fame class of Superstars take part, including legends such as Edge, Chris Jericho, and Kane. Edge ultimately won the match and went on to cash in the Money In The Bank briefcase the following January at New Years Revolution, defeating John Cena to win his first WWE Championship.