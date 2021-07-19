A wrestlers theme song is a very important part of their gimmick, a good entrance can make or break a Superstar, a good example of this is Fandango’s entrance theme became more popular than he did with the song reaching number 37 in the UK Singles Chart. Over the years we’ve heard many classic songs, some becoming part of pop culture and being instantly recognizable by millions of people. Here are the top 10 best WWE theme songs of all time.
10. Edge – Metallingus
This was one that I was unsure whether to include or not as it is not a WWE made theme song, instead it is a song by Alter Bridge, but it has become so iconic and associated with Edge that it is hard not to include. Many Alter Bridge fans were first introduced to the band through WWE so it just had to be included. Edge’s version has been altered slightly with a different intro. Check out his entrance at the Royal Rumble 2020 when he made a surprise return after being forced to retire 9 years prior, it still gives me goosebumps every time I hear his theme song begin.
9. Kurt Angle – Medal
Kurt Angle is a true American hero, he won a gold medal at the Olympics with a “broken freakin’ neck”, so of course, his theme song had to represent patriotism as he represents his country every time he competes. Fun fact, Kurt Angle’s theme song was originally used for The Patriot in 1997 before being recycled for Angle in 1999. A 2001 promo also created an iconic moment for theme song as Edge encouraged fans in the arena to chant “You suck” along to the song, which stuck and is now chanted by fans every time he makes his entrance, usually as a sign of respect, yes us wrestling fans tell someone that we respect that they suck every time we see them.
8. The Rock – Electrifying
There are three words that are guaranteed to make any live audience become unglued, “IF YOU SMELL!”. The Rock’s nickname of the “Most electrifying man in all of sports entertainment” isn’t just a gimmick, The Rock really is that electrifying. Every time he walks down the aisle or holds a microphone to his mouth, he has the audience in the palm of his hand. While not an active wrestler right now, The People’s Champion still makes appearances from time to time and his theme song still gets fans excited.
7. Shawn Michaels – Sexy Boy
Originally written by Jimmy Hart and sung by Sensational Sherri, Shawn Michaels’ classic theme would eventually morph into a version sung by HBK himself. Shawn Michaels’ entrance and theme song are one of the most charismatic in the history of professional wrestling, and only HBK could get away with a theme as obnoxious as this one, but he’s just that good.
6. Triple H – The Game
Legendary WWE music producer Jim Johnston teamed up with Motorhead for Triple H’s iconic entrance theme The Game, Motorhead also later performed another Triple H theme song called King Of Kings. When the opening guitar chord rings out and you hear Lemmy utter the words “It’s time to play the game”, you know business is about to pick up, with Triple H usually putting on a hard-hitting match. The Game is also one the most popular WWE theme song on Spotify with 49 million plays, only second to CM Punk’s “This Fire Burns” theme song that was performed by Killswitch Engage.
5. D-Generation X – Break It Down
Are you ready? D-Generation X formed in 1997 with Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Chyna becoming one of the most iconic stables of the Attitude Era, later including X-Pac and The New Age Outlaws into the fold. The entrance became very memorable as footage from the Titantron would cut in and out of the entrance, often overlaying the camera, which gave their entrance a very unique feel, coupled with the iconic crotch chop that became part of pop culture very quickly.
4. The Brood – Blood
Considering The Brood were a lower mid-card team, Jim Johnston really outdid himself with Blood. The song has a very gothic feel and suits the vampire theme of the group well. One of the most memorable aspects of the song is the many reversed and slowed down textures in the song a spooky feel to it. Why isn’t Jim Johnston in the Hall Of Fame?
3. Hulk Hogan – Real American
It is honestly surprising that Real American never became some kind of official anthem for the United States. Written by Jimmy Hart, Real American has become one of the most iconic wrestling themes of all time, guaranteed to make an arena full of fans cheers as the Hulkster makes his way to the ring. In an age of taking your vitamins and saying your prayers, there was perhaps no other song that was more inspiring to the WWF audience.
2. Stone Cold Steve Austin – I Won’t Do What You Tell Me
When the glass breaks that can only mean one thing, business is about to pick up and someone is going to get their a** kicked by the Texas Rattlesnake. Throughout the Attitude Era and beyond, the glass breaking would be guaranteed to signal an arena full of roaring cheers. Over the years there have been some alternate versions of the song, including one performed by Disturbed. But for almost 25 years the song has remained unchanged and remains as recognizable as ever.
1. The Undertaker – Rest In Peace
Hearing the famous gong sound and seeing the arena go dark is one of the most goosebump-inducing moments that a wrestling fan can witness. For 30 years The Undertaker has captivated millions of fans across the world and his theme song plays a part in that. Rest In Peace will forever go down as one of, if not, the most iconic wrestling theme songs of all time and it is sad that we may never hear the song again and see The Undertaker walk down to the ring ready to do battle.