The Top 10 Video Games That Deserve To Be Remastered

Sometimes remasters feel like a cheap cash grab with little effort put into it, such as porting Skyrim and Resident Evil 4 to any platform possible. Other times, it can give a great game a new lease of life, bring a title to a new audience, and set the stage for a series to be revived and receive new entries in the series. With Alan Wake Remastered set to be revealed any day now, it seems like the perfect time to see what other games should be brought to modern platforms too. Here are 10 games that deserve the remaster treatment.
10. Timesplitters 2
Before online gaming became the norm, players had to gather together and play on one TV and one console. Late 90s gamers had Goldeneye on the N64, which became a legendary multiplayer title, while gamers in the early 2000s had TimeSplitters 2. Often hailed as one of the greatest FPS games of all time, it is surprising that the game hasn’t received a remake or remaster to bring it to a new audience. The latest game in the series, TimeSplitters: Future Perfect, was released in 2005 and the series has been dormant for 16 years. Hopefully one day we will see the series reclaim its rightful place in the genre.
9. Vanquish
The classic Xbox 360/PS3 era game did finally see a PC release in 2017, which added improved graphical options, as well as an unlocked framerate and resolution. But, it would be great to see an official remaster, to improve the overall quality of the graphics and bring it to current-gen consoles, or even just bring the PC version to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Eurogamer called it a “masterpiece”, and we’re inclined to agree with that statement.
8. Deadly Premonition
Deadly Premonition is either one of the best or worst games of all time depending on who you ask. The game holds a 68% rating on Metacritic, with critics scoring it everyone from 2/10 all the way to 10/10. Destructoid described it by saying “there is absolutely nothing in this industry that can compare to how weird and wonderful the whole experience is”, while IGN said it is “awful in nearly every way.” Deadly Premonition had a very low budget, and it shows when it comes to the graphics and animations, but the story was weird, very out there, and something a bit different. With a bigger budget to bring it into the current generation, the developers could have a hit on their hands.
7. Red Dead Redemption
Red Dead Redemption has never seen a release outside of the Xbox 360 and PS3, despite other games released by Rockstar Games during the same era, such as GTA 4 and 5, releasing on multiple platforms, even Red Dead Redemption 2 saw a release on PC. This means that the only way to currently play this game is by playing it on the PS3 or Xbox 360, emulating it which provides very mixed results, or by playing it on PlayStation Now. It is very surprising that the game has never been ported to PC or modern systems and that should change now.
6. Split/Second
Split/Second is perhaps the most underrated racing game there is. The game is an intense action racing game that is set as a reality TV show. Split/Second features fast-paced racing, taking influence from the likes of Need For Speed, along with destructive gameplay that just screams Burnout. We likely won’t see a new game in the series, thanks to Disney, but if we did it would be a day one purchase, this game is too fun to not bring to a new audience, something a remaster would accomplish.
5. Singularity
Singularity is an epic Sci-Fi action game that sees players travel between the present date and 1950s Russia, having to fight the past to save the present. While not a perfect game, it does offer an incredible atmosphere and satisfying gunplay, so with a few tweaks and the addition of modern gameplay mechanics, this could become a fantastic game.
4. Enslaved: Odyssey To The West
Ninja Theory’s Enslaved: Odyssey To The West is more influential than perhaps many people realize. The action-adventure game was originally pitched as a CGI movie before being made into a game, with mechanics in the game influencing the likes of Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, and certainly having an influence on some of Sony’s third-party action-adventure exclusives. It has been over a decade since the game was released and it is a shame that it didn’t spawn a sequel.
3. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Remastered was released last year, bringing the classic PS1 titles into the modern age, adding mechanics that would make an appearance in later iterations of the games, as well as completely overhauling the graphics and gameplay. Following its release, fans immediately began speculating as to whether other titles in the series will receive the same treatment, and it makes perfect sense. The following console generation saw titles such as THPS 3 and 4 released, with 3 especially being regarded as a highlight of the series. THPS 1+2 Remastered was a huge success for Activision, so it only makes sense that they will continue to cash in on it, it is likely we will see this game in the future.
2. The Simpsons: Hit And Run
The Simpsons: Hit And Run is essentially a child-friendly version of Grand Theft Auto, but that doesn’t mean that it’s a bad game. Typically many TV and movie-based video games are lackluster, but the developers got everything right with this game. Even today The Simpsons: Hit And Run are incredibly fun to play, as players drive around Springfield completing many missions and encountering all of the main cast from the show. Fans have attempted to make their own remakes and remasters of the game, but an official release would be most welcome.
1. Grand Theft Auto PS2 Trilogy
It is rumored that the PS2 trilogy of Grand Theft Auto games is set to receive the remaster treatment very soon, which is only further fueled by Rockstar Games beginning to shut down fan-made projects after years of ignoring them. Companies in the past have done this in the lead up to an official announcement, such as Capcom shutting down a fan-made Resident Evil 2 Remake prior to officially announcing their own project, with the fan-made game eventually becoming Daymare 1998. GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas are all fondly remembered by fans, and helped usher in the 3D era of the series, as well as becoming top sellers for the PS2 and other platforms they were released on. It would be fantastic to see these classic titles with a fresh coat of paint and more modern mechanics, especially as GTA 6 likely won’t be released until around 2024 or 2025.