The Top Five Comedy Movie Villains of All-Time

Every action, science fiction, and superhero movie has got some kind of evil villain. They are the guys that set everything in motion and drive the heroes forward. These villains are menacing and tough to fight, just like any villain should be. However, there are villains that lack these certain traits, but they make up for it by having other kinds of character traits. In the realm of comedy movies, villains are present, but they aren’t exactly as psychotic as Darth Vader or Hannibal Lecter. What these villains lack in intimidation they make up for in their humor. Sure, they could still be arrogant and dishonest sleazeballs, but they still have the ability to make us laugh. Everyone likes to pay attention to the typical evil movie villains, but now it’s time to shake things up a bit. Here are the top five comedy movie villains.
5. Shooter McGavin (Happy Gilmore)
Shooting his way on this list is the arrogant golfer called Shooter McGavin (see what I did there?). Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore is adamant to win the golf tournament so he can win money to save his grandmother’s house. The biggest competition he has is the talented, but arrogant Shooter McGavin. While Shooter is initially shown to be a fair sportsman, his determination to win the golden jacket drives him to cheat in the most hilarious ways. Shooter’s biggest cheating plan was when he indirectly caused Happy to fight Bob Barker, giving us a hilarious fight scene. Shooter is the typical pompous celebrity who will cheat to win and even steal the golden jacket when he loses. Oh, and apparently he eats feces for breakfast. Yuck.
4. White Goodman (Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story)
It’s pretty rare that we get to see Ben Stiller play a villain, but his portrayal of White Goodman was gold. White is a former overweight loser who later drops the weight and ends up owing his own gym. This sounds like a success story, but White is unfortunately a self-obsessed jerk. His main goal is to put Average Joe’s Gym out of business for his own greedy needs, belittling anyone he sees beneath him. What makes him somewhat likable is his over-the-top personality and his Napoleon Complex, basically making him a cartoon character. Despite his obsession with fitness, he also has a strange fascination with junk food, but it doesn’t involve eating. I’ll stop it right there because it’s too weird to talk about, but it does make him funny to watch. White is a crazy little villain, but he’s one that is fun to watch.
3. Fat Bastard (The Austin Powers Trilogy)
This guy has got an inappropriate name, but it’s the only one he’s got. There’s a good reason for it, considering he is literally the size of a house. Okay, maybe not that big, but he can make the ground shake when he walks. Doctor Evil is Austin Powers’ archenemy, but this obese henchman is the most hilarious character the trilogy gave us. He stole Austin’s mojo, threatened to eat Mini-Me, and threw a Sumo Wrestler like a softball. By the end of the second Austin Powers movie, he was supposed to look more sympathetic, but decided he loved being a villain more. For a guy to fully embrace his obesity and call himself sexy takes some serious guts.
When we last see Fat Bastard, he is no longer fat, but he doesn’t exactly look any better. He went on the Subway diet and lost all his fat until it turned into extra skin, along with his neck that looks like something I won’t describe. Unlike most villains, he does become reformed, but that didn’t stop him from being funny. Fat Bastard is just an over-the-top villain we both love and hate watching. Just don’t drink his coffee.
2. Harry and Marv (The Home Alone Franchise)
I’m cheating a bit here, but these two best work when they’re a duo. The dim-witted, but sneaky burglars, Harry and Marv, serve as the chief antagonists for the Home Alone Franchise. Now these guys might very well be insane, considering they were willing to kill a young kid, but their wacky antics were impossible to ignore. In the first two Home Alone movies, Harry and Marv navigate their way through numerous traps set by Kevin McCallister. While they endure horrendous pain in their pursuit of Kevin, they make pain actually look funny. Between Marv stepping on a nail and Harry getting his hair burnt off, the list goes on, but it was a thrill to watch. While Kevin is the star of the franchise, Harry and Marv were the guys who drove the movies forward.
1. Dark Helmet (Spaceballs)
The number one villain goes the hilarious parody of Darth Vader himself. Dark Helmet is a guy who may be silly to look at, but strikes fear into the hearts of his followers. When he’s first introduced, he complains about not being able to breathe while wearing his helmet, but then subsequently fries some guys’ private parts. Although he’s ultimately incompetent, he still barks orders and ends up screwing over his team. When he duels Lone Starr, he reveals his connection to him, which turns out to be hardly a connection at all. This makes him look like a buffoon who likes hearing his own voice when it’s behind the helmet. Sure, that’s exactly what he is and that’s why we love watching him.
Dark Helmet is the kind of villain that makes us wonder if he has all of his marbles. I mean, the guy plays with dolls when he’s alone and pretends they have intercourse. It’s that kind of cringe humor he brings to the table that makes him hilarious and different. Oh, and of course when he gets his Schwartz tangled up, that’s the kind of incompetence that makes him the ultimate parody of Darth Vader. I guess you just gotta watch your friends down below when he’s around.
There you have it, those are the top five comedy movie villains. They may not be as bad as Darth Vader, but they sure as heck are more hilarious. If you don’t take them too seriously, then they did their jobs.