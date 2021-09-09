The Top Five Crossovers We Want To See In Rocket League

Rocket League has taken the world by storm with its incredibly addictive vehicular soccer formula. Players take control of a variety of cars and head to the arena where they try to score against the other team in a 3 v 3, 2 v 2, and one on one scenario. If players want a little extra kick they can enter chaos mode and do a four vs four battle of complete mayhem. Rocket League is available free to play and has just entered its newest season so it’s the perfect time to check it out and see if you have what it takes to propel yourself to the top of the rankings. Psyonix has been a great developer and is constantly adding new things to keep Rocket League feeling fresh and new for all players alike. With the Rocket Pass players can play for rewards and unlock cosmetics while building up their skills. There’s also an item shop that boasts some really cool items sometimes even having cross-over cars. We’ve seen the Delorean, the jeep from Jurassic Park, and even some Fast and Furious vehicles. But what’s missing? Here we discuss five cross-over events that we want to see in Rocket League.
God of War
Why not? We’ve seen Kratos leave the comfort of his own game before with Playstation All-Stars, so why not see why Psyonix could do with the oh so feared God of War? It could be interesting to see if they include his older self or the new father Kratos that fans have grown to love and appreciate recently. We’d love to see how a Kratos-themed vehicle would look and how it could make use of the Greek and Norse mythology that the franchise has shown the players. Some Wings of Icarus on the back of our vehicles sounds like it’d be pretty great.
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Let’s bring in the incredible world of Horizon: Zero Dawn and see some living breathing technology in Rocket League. We know that asking for a vehicle to resemble a Thunder Jaw would be asking for too much, but we’re still asking. Being able to hop off a wall and air boost into a ball while sporting some sort of Thunder Jaw vehicle would be nothing short of amazing. It would also be cool to see what kind of skins and toppers could result from a collaboration with Horizon. Maybe we’ll see something as we near the release of Horizon: Forbidden West.
Wipeout
Nothing screams high-speed vehicular action like Wipeout. So imagine combining that with the world of Rocket League? Maybe the first-ever floating vehicle in Rocket League. Would be interesting to see this concept. We’ve seen it done before in Burnout Paradise with the Delorean. We’d love to see the vehicle skins that could produce from this thanks to Wipeout’s futuristic style and aesthetic. It would also be pretty cool to see a map modeled after the Wipeout world. We’d like to see Rocket League in a more futuristic setting and what a season like that would look like.
Naruto
Anime has been gaining immense momentum all throughout the world so seeing a Naruto collab with Rocket League would be a great move from Psyonix. We’d love to see some nine tails inspired skins. They could also put some Rinnegan and Sharingan inspired wheels! Maybe a chidori inspired boost? Possibilities are endless with how much lore and style Naruto has. We’re not too sure how probable a collab would be since Naruto is a Bandai Namco property and Rocket League is Epic Games but I mean stranger things have happened right? I mean look at Fortnite. They’ve collaborated with so many different properties. I’m sure Epic could make it happen.
Call of Duty
Would two gaming giants collaborate for the sake of their fans? Probably not, but we can still dream. A Call of Duty collaboration could see the ATV quad as a vehicle or maybe even something from the earlier Call of Duty games. We’d love to see some Ghost inspired decals and even the zombie formula thrown into the mix. Skins modeled after all the different Perk machines would be pretty cool. This may be one of the least possible collaborations just due to how Call of Duty would include a lot of military based things and Rocket League is a game that is catered towards all ages. If they were to release a collab then we expect it to stick more to the zombie formula and provide items basde on that.