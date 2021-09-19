The Top Five MCU Villains So Far

It is no secret that Marvel has some of the most ingenious, creative, and interesting characters across all mediums of entertainment. They’ve managed to completely come in and take over the film industry with their incredible characters. Millions around the world now see these heroes as actual role models and look up to them. But it’s not just their heroes that people have taken a liking to. The Marvel Cinematic Universe villains have all came with a story. They’re not just evil for the sake of being evil. They have their drive, their ambitions, and even their dreams. It’s something that helps the audiences relate to the villains in some ways. Villains at some point in time were just regular people. They weren’t born evil. But the circumstances around them led them to believe that an evil path was a righteous path. Marvel has done an incredible job of crafting villain background stories and overall storylines. So we’re here to explore our favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe Villains to date.
Mysterio
The latest Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland has taken the world by storm thanks to the incredible performance by Jake Gyllenhaal as the film’s villain, Mysterio. Mysterio, or Quentin Beck, was a tech wizard that with the help of various tech friends was able to trick the naive Peter Parker into thinking he was a hero just like him. Fortunately for Mysterio, the avengers weren’t really within reach at the moment so it allowed him to take advantage of the situation. Beck is also able to trick Nick Fury which increases Peter’s trust in him. Beck was actually a Stark employee himself at one point but was let go due to being unstable. Hearing about this and his way of bringing together ex-Stark employees to try and gain control of E.D.I.T.H. was exciting and thrilling. It was a story that we thoroughly enjoyed hearing from start to finish. Not to mention that Mysterio’s way of using illusions was incredible and a cinematic masterpiece.
Thanos
Thanos is probably the greatest super-villain that the MCU will ever see. The fact that it took Marvel over two decades to build up to his arrival and then the massive entrance that he made by completely obliterating the Marvel superheroes that we know and praised. It was a complete turn from other villains that had come in and made some impact, but there was always resistance. With Thanos’s entrance, we see him take down Loki and Hulk like it was nothing. We will never forget when we first Thanos do the infamous snap that sent half of the universe into the soul realm. We will never forget the sacrifices that the Avengers had to make to undo with Thanos did.
Ego
Guardians of the Galaxy 2 showed us just what Starlord could be capable of, and why he is so special. Ego is one of the celestials. If that sounds familiar, it’s because celestial beings are something that we’ll learn a lot more about in Eternals. Seeing as they are the creators of the Eternals and Deviants. Ego himself was a great villain because he managed to mask himself as the good guy only to reveal that he never really cared for his Star Lord’s mother at all. These sudden revelations and hearing his reasoning behind it is something that made Ego a much more complex character than what we expected.
Winter Soldier
Well, this one is sort of cheating because even though he was a villain, it wasn’t through his own accord. The Winter Soldier, or Bucky, is the person who murdered Tony Stark’s parents. Sounds like a villain right? Well, what if we put it like this. The Winter Soldier is the person who was experimented on to create a human super soldier and was hypnotized to do the dirty work for a villainous corporation. Either way, his appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is something that changed everything. It caused conflict. It split Iron Man and Captain America. Bucky was Captain America’s childhood friend, but he was also the murderer of Iron Man’s parents. It created a rift and led to the Civil War which was one of Marvel’s greatest storylines. It’s a reason why we feel Winter Solider is one of the best MCU villains to date.
Loki
Loki has gone from villain to hero to villain to companion. We’re not really sure what his deal is but we love seeing him and his antics. He first appeared by stealing the Tesseract which was the Blue Infinity Stone. But he was stopped by the Avengers. From that moment on Loki and Thor began to strengthen their bond and Loki would even turn out to help the heroes on certain occasions. Unfortunately this was short-lived because Loki ending up standing up to Thanos which would be his final act as the God of Mischief.