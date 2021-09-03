The Top Five PS3 Launch Titles of All-Time

When the Playstation 3 first launched it threw the world into mayhem. Only 400,000 consoles were available for purchase throughout the world which caused massive shortages. PS3’s were the hot commodity and everyone wanted one. It’s sort of similar to what is happening right now with the PS5 but to a much greater scale. There were two versions of the PS3. One was backward compatible which mean that it could play Playstation 2 games and the other one, unfortunately, didn’t have this function. So you would think a console with such high demand would have a pretty impressive launch line-up right? Well, it did and it didn’t. The PS3 launched with a little over ten titles. Many of which were sports and racing games. So we’re going to be checking out which games were worth your time back when the PS3 first launched. These are the top 5 PS3 launch titles.
Marvel Ultimate Alliance
The Marvel universe is vast and beautiful. It contains countless stories and some ethereal superheroes. Marvel Ultimate Alliance took the vast universe of Marvel and did its best to bring it together into one carefully crafted story. It worked. Marvel Ultimate Alliance is a cooperative action RPG game developed by Raven Software. It features drop-in and drop-out coops for up to four players. There are over twenty playable characters including Spider-Man, Wolverine, Iron Man, and Captain America. What made Marvel Ultimate Alliance special is how wonderfully crafted it was and how much care was put into each character. Every hero in Ultimate Alliance had multiple skills that players could equip depending on their playstyle. Every character had multiple costumes that celebrated different moments in their comics. The world had Easter eggs hidden everywhere. The dialogue between characters. It was a Marvel fan’s heaven. It was a must-play title on the PS3 and one that really showed us what the next generation could do in terms of content.
Resistance: Fall of Man
When the new generation was announced Insomniac decided that it was time to shift their skills from Ratchet and Clank and attempt to make a different kind of shooter. Resistance: Fall of Man is a first-person shooter made by Insomniac that puts the players in the middle of an alien-like invasion. Your job as Sgt. Nathan Hale is to fend off this invasion and get to the bottom of what’s going on with the world. The alien-like creatures are known as Chimera and slowly begin to overpower humanity with their progressive weaponry and vehicles. Insomniac knows how to build weapons. The weapons in Resistance: Fall of Man are incredibly fun to wield. One of the reasons why Resistance was so popular and allowed Insomniac to release two sequels.
Untold Legends: Dark Kingdom
Untold Legends is a third-person dungeons crawler that takes in a kingdom that has been consumed by dark magic. You play as three elite knights that have returned home to find it riddled in dark magic and corrupt. Each knight represents a different class that players are allowed to choose at the beginning of their game. Once chosen they can set out on an adventure to grow their character and level up their abilities. It’s a fun diablo style game that allows players to work together to conquer the story. It also introduced new in-game physiques that were only possible because of the new power of the PS3 so we felt it deserved a mention here.
The creators describe it as a story where, “players have loyally served the king, yet have reason to believe he is being corrupted by dark forces. Sensing distrust, the king sends some of his militaries off to quell an uprising in the barbaric borderlands. After returning home, players find the land a horribly changed place. It is revealed that the king is responsible for torturing and killing many innocent people, and now players must battle through forests, caverns, villages and the palace, all the while betraying the king in order to save the kingdom! Players will choose from one of three unique characters and be able to unlock spells and abilities, as well as collect unique weapons, armor, and other items throughout the game.”
Need for Speed: Carbon
Street racing hit its apex with the Playstation 2 era. Need for Speed: Underground 2, Need for Speed Most Wanted, Midnight Club 3 DUB Edition, and Burnout Revenge. So when Need for Speed: Carbon was released alongside the PS3 it quickly became the go-to racing game for the next generation. It took the great race track building from Most Wanted and integrated it with the incredible customization options from Underground 2 to make a highly enjoyable racing game with incredible car building mechanics. The new feature that allowed you to mold different carbon parts in your car showcased the next-gen poweress. Not to mention that the graphics update made some of the cars look incredibly beautiful and the rain physics were unreal at the time.
Genji: Days of the Blade
Even though Genji: Days of Blade wasn’t all that groundbreaking it still makes our list for two reasons. One there weren’t many games that launched with the PS3 that were standouts. Two it was a unique setting and brought something different to the table. It was fun to be able to control a samurai and slash your way through enemies. Besides that though Genji received very mixed reviews.