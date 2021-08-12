The Top Five Video Games Starring The Living Dead

Zombie games are one of the most popular genres out and populate a good part of the gaming landscape. There are some great ones, some okay ones, and some that would be best left forgotten. But which ones truly stuck? Which games that star the living dead, managed to truly capture the hearts of gamers and deliver an unforgettable experience. Some came from a virus, some from a mysterious alien monument, or wherever the infection started. What all these games have in common is that in some way, shape, or form some parasitic human esque creature was born. Excluding Resident Evil for the simple fact that the series would need its own list by how iconic it already is, here are five games that truly left an imprint in the living dead genre.
Left 4 Dead 2
Left 4 Dead 2 is a multiplayer action horror first-person shooter from Turtle Rock Studios. It is the sequel to Left 4 Dead, the critically acclaimed zombie survival horror game that took the multiplayer scene by storm. It took everything that made the original a classic and innovated and improved on it. Left 4 Dead 2 follows a group of survivors as they try to make their way to the rescue helicopter amidst a zombie apocalypse. Unfortunately, they don’t make it in time so what follows next is a wild zombie adventure for survival. What makes Left 4 Dead 2 such a fun experience is its cooperative campaign. In a time where multiplayer was taking off, Turtle Rock took the initiative and built a game that was extremely fun to experience with friends. They built a game that was best enjoyed in a cooperative setting. The characters are charismatic and meshed well together. The environments are interesting. The replayability is off the charts. It features a fun cooperative mode and an intense multiplayer PVP mode that allows you to become the infected yourself. It’s a ton of fun and a game that anyone should give a shot at least once. Especially if you and your gaming friends are looking for a new adventure.
Dying Light
Dying Light is a first-person action-adventure survival horror game by Techland. It features an open world that you can roam freely and adventure. Just beware of the nighttime that features volatile infected that resemble Superman’s archnemesis, Apocalpyse. Dying Light is the perfect combination of zombie survival, city parkour, and cooperative gameplay. It’s a game that you can pick up easily and enjoy on your own. Parkour through the city and find new, innovative ways to kill zombies. Find new items and blueprints to craft unique weapons that will help you kill the infected. Then when you’re friends are ready to join they can hop into your game and continue the journey with you. Every player has their own progression for their campaign. So if you want to hop into your friend’s game it won’t affect your campaign and vice versa. The sequel is scheduled to be released later this year so make sure you play the original as soon as you can.
Plants vs Zombies
When Plants vs Zombies was first announced by Popcap Studios many didn’t realize the impact it would have on the gaming community. People were hooked. It presented a simple concept that mimicked the defense tower genre a bit and added its own twist to it. In Plants vs Zombies you must plant special plant towers to help defend your home from the incoming horde of zombies. With its charming art style and addicting gameplay combined with its base price and mobility, PVZ managed to work its way into almost every household. It took the gaming world by storm and produced a number of sequels. It was popular enough to produce a console third person shooter sequel called Garden Warfare. In Garden Warfare you were able to take control of plants and zombies in a team based shooter to defend or take over the city. It’s a lot of fun and a formula that just works. If you haven’t tried Plants vs Zombies for yourself then go download it now for free on any mobile store.
The Last of Us
Last of Us is a survival action game developed by Naughty Dog that has won multiple Game of the Year awards. It is a story about companionship, trust, and survival. It sits at one our top games of all time and it is a story that everyone should experience at least once. You’re put in the shoes of Joel as you travel through the post apocalyptic land of America where a virus has taken the world by storm and wiped out most of humanity. You’re entrusted to escort Ellie, who you come to find out is immune to the virus. With humanities last hope on the line, you travel through the land. Meeting people, facing betrayal, and bonding with each other. It’s a beautiful story that you should experience for yourself. Last of Us is available on PS3, PS4, and PS5 so if you’re a Playstation owner then chances are you’ve heard of this game once or twice.
Black Ops 3: Zombie Chronicles
Since it’s introduction in World at War, Call of Duty: Zombies has delivered an experience unlike any other. It’s spanned countless iterations and gone through many changes, but it has become a staple in many gamer’s catalogs. What started as a simple horde mode survival game in Call of Duty: World at War developed into a full fledged side story in Call of Duty: Black Ops. Treyarch introduced a charming cast of characters to play with that have witty banter and are constantly at each other’s throats as you play. They added in easter eggs that players would have to look for themselves that would give glimpses to the true story behind the zombie lore. It was a full on experience. One that really understood its player base and what they were looking for. Black Ops 3: Zombie Chronicles gathers up all the zombie maps in one definitive package. Introducing the Gumball mechanic which added an extra layer of depth to the mix and incorporating it into older maps as well. This a game that will keep you busy for hours on end. Especially if you’re an easter egg hunter and want to see the whole story for yourself. It won’t be easy, but it’ll definitely be worth it.
With zombie and horror games constantly being released and reinvented we look forward to see what new titles will be released in the future. For now these are some that pass the test of time and are a cut above the rest. Make sure you check them out! Let us know if we missed any in the comments below.