The Top Five Video Games That Deserve a Remake

Over the last few years, video game creators have remodeled old classics games to fit into the new generation. As technology advances each year, producers implement new developments to revive old classic video games to adapt to the changes. The gaming community appreciates when such modifications become effective and create a positive impact on the gaming world. For those who love using Xbox One and PS4 consoles, older titles can get graphical and technical upgrades to improve them. One crucial benefit is an already established market willing to experiment with the remakes that come up. After all, video game remakes are one means of avoiding the expensive costs required to develop new ones from scratch. With this information in mind, let’s explore a few games that deserve a remake, especially in Play stations, Xbox, and Windows platforms.
Dino Crisis
Dino Crisis is a horror and adventurous action-packed game developed by Capcom Company. The storyline is like an interactive form of Jurassic Park, focusing on different characters trying to work out frequent dinosaurs’ infestations on the island. Capcom released three versions of this game from 1999 to 2003. One crucial thing to note is that this game deserves a remake since fans have actively requested its new installment. Besides, since 2014, many rumors have been spreading about Capcom developing the fourth sequel. Besides, Dino crisis creator Shinji Mikami had also mentioned having a workable plan regarding a remake, but there are no official confirmations from the Capcom team. However, fans would love to see the remake of this millennial video game if all hopes become a reality. Besides, it is time for Capcom to reconsider and remodel Dino Crisis, a terrifying yet insanely fantastic video game.
Silent Hill
Silent Hill is another survival horror video game developed by Konami, with many versions released from 1999 to 2014. In 2014, PlayStation 4 stores released an interactive P.T “playable teaser” meant to be a new release. However, the departure of the alleged Kojima Productions, including notable developers behind the entire project, resulted in its cancellation. Fans were unhappy with this decision, with many petitioning for Konami to progress with the project. Additional reports show Konami having plans to proceed with the Silent Hill franchise, but they have never communicated officially. This issue has led to many remakes and reproductions of Silent Hill due to its limited availability in PlayStation Store despite having a broad fan base. Nonetheless, this video game is definitely a fascinating story that needs to reappear in the coming generation. So, at least Konami developers should try their best and remake Silent Hill for the fans’ love.
Lord of The Rings: The Battle for Middle Earth II (2006)
In the early 2000s, developers produced many games after The Lord of The Rings movies became successful. Most of the games were action-packed and associated with the story of the main series. After the first released game was successful in 2004, Developers came up with this sequel in 2006. Even better, they modified it onto the Xbox 360, a venture that only a few RTS games had the guts to tread, even today.
Unfortunately, Xbox 360 platform encountered some significant issues with this game. Fans reported challenges scrolling the bulky menus with the d-pad, whereas the P.C. or Windows platform was much better. In addition, controlling units during a severe battle created mixed outcomes. So, probably integrating The Lord of The Rings remake with a control scheme from Halo Wars 2, designed for consoles from the ground up, would be an excellent idea for a remake. Although some fans are remodeling a P.C. version for this video game, chances are the final product will never get featured in the Xbox console. Let’s hope the developers will consider the cry of fervent Xbox fans by bringing The Lord of the Rings: The Battle for Middle Earth II back to life again.
Red Dead Redemption (2010)
This game can arguably be one of the best games of the earlier console generation. Red Dead Redemption creators developed realistic and historically perfect scenery with excellent and fascinating narratives creating unforgettable experiences. The game boasts of having so many awards and nominations showing how people enjoyed playing it. However, comparing the original game and the sequel, there was a vast difference in appearance and graphics despite having similar narratives and the same characters. After all, remaking Red Dead Redemption with Rock stars 2018 engine can make it graphically harmonious and immersive. Fans will also love to play the back-to-back mode as they experience the plot in one massive gameplay.
Scooby-Doo! Night of 100 Frights (2002)
Many people do not discuss Scooby-Doo games, especially on PS2 console platforms, despite being fantastic and fun to play in line with the original shows. However, remodeling the entire Scooby-Doo series is a remarkable idea that could be pretty impossible. However, fans can only hope that developers will consider remaking Scooby-Doo! Night of 100 Frights first, since it was the first video game on sixth-generation consoles. At least, doing so will be an exciting hallmark to make fans remember the golden ages of the Scooby-Doo cartoon series.