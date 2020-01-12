The year of 2019 ended about a week and a half ago and it was one heck of a ride. Fans of good television had many great TV shows to watch this year but it’s hard to pinpoint the very best one. Sure, there was a lot to watch, but most of the shows were worth the time. After taking some time to sit on it, I have decided to dig deep into the shows of 2019 and pick out the very best moments. Keep in mind, these moments are what I believe the best of the best. Agree or disagree, these pivotal moments in 2019’s TV shows really stood out and stuck with me. If you kept up with most of the shows of 2019, then take a minute and read on. Those who haven’t might want to hang back because a spoiler warning is now given.
Without further ado, it’s time to dive into the top ten TV moments of 2019.
10. Geralt vs. The Striga (The Witcher)
Now I’ll admit that I never actually played any of The Witcher games. I hear that I am missing out, but that didn’t stop me from checking out the show on Netflix. The biggest scene that stuck with me the most was Geralt’s fight against the Striga monster. I might not of played The Witcher games, but this did remind me of my time fighting with Hagravens in Skyrim. The Striga monster was basically a grotesque screaming mimi that gave Geralt one heck of a fight. His only way of defeating it came when he had to seal himself in the monster’s coffin so it couldn’t hide from the daylight. Cliche? Maybe a little, but the intensity was certainly there.
9. Doctor Manhattan Reveal (Watchmen)
As a fan of The Watchmen graphic novel, I always wondered what some sort of continuation would look like. The 2019 show really upped the ante by setting itself in the modern day, way past the events of graphic novel. One of the its most chief characters, Doctor Manhattan, was a character that was revealed to be hiding in plain sight for years. After supposedly leaving Earth to venture beyond the stars, the blue god-like being decided to settle down and start a family. He even left his old identity behind and transformed himself into a new man (dead man actually) but life was good. At least it was until his wife, Angela, bashed his face in with a hammer, forcing him to resurface. The funny thing is it turns out she knew who he was the whole time. Now that was a shock.
8. Daryl vs. Beta (The Walking Dead, Season 9)
The Walking Dead has sure come a long way. After going through a bit of a dip-in-quality period, the show appears to be getting back on track. One of its best scenes from season nine was the intense fight scene between Daryl and the hulking Whisperer, Beta. This was a cat and mouse game that quickly turned into a straight up fight to the death. With Daryl using his speed and skills, Beta used his size and brutality to the fullest. This was a nail-biting fight scene that just screams how much The Walking Dead has improved. Dark, gritty, and hinting at another great fight for the future. I vote Negan.
7. The Hound vs. The Mountain (Game of Thrones, Season 8)
The final season of Game of Thrones was pretty disappointing, but it did have its moments. One of its best scenes would have to be the final showdown between the Clegane Brothers. Sandor Clegane or The Hound, roams through a city on fire just to get revenge on his now undead brother. Gregor Clegane or The Mountain, was basically a zombie warrior at that point and we we’re dying to see what he looked like without the helmet. When The Hound knocked it off, we saw nothing but a monster, something he always was. Their “battle” was the most grittiest of the fight scenes we ever saw on the show, and it was extremely personal. The Hound at least went out like a true warrior.
6. Rian and Ordon vs. The Hunter (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance)
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance was a heck of a surprise. It just looked real enough to get me invested in it, but kept that classic puppet look. Overall, it was just unique, and one of the best scenes that showed that was the introduction of The Hunter. He was the most dangerous of all The Skeksis and relentlessly hunted down Rian and his father, Ordon. The way The Hunter moved was actually pretty scary to watch and his fight with Rian and Ordon made him the most feared character on the show. The big stand-out moment came when Ordon attempted to sacrifice himself by tackling The Hunter into the pit of Gobbles. For a second, it looked like it worked, until The Hunter emerged and snatched Rian. Talk about scary.
5. Homelander and Queen Maive Abandon The Plane (The Boys)
The Boys was like a the superhero genre meets black comedy. It had the laughs at some pretty dark moments, but this particular scene just shook me to the core. Phony superheroes, Homelander and Queen Maive, save a flying plane filled with passengers from hijackers. However, things quickly go south when Homelander accidentally burns the controls. Queen Maive begs him to find a solution, but he casually abandons the plane, leaving the passengers to die. The most heart-wrenching thing about this scene was Homelander’s apathy in this situation. While Queen Maive at least felt remorse, he showed just how heartless he is by letting the plane crash. Let’s hope he gets his comeuppance soon.
4. Barry Fights Ronny and His Daughter (Barry, Season 2)
If you want to see some great black comedy, check out Barry. Bill Hader is hilarious and now he can officially kick butt. When Barry is instructed to kill Ronny, it’s expected that he’ll take him out easily. As it turns out, Ronny knows Taekwondo and is very good at it. The two men get into a nasty fight that results in Barry crushing Ronny’s windpipe. He tries to leave, but is stopped by Ronny’s daughter, who is also really good at Taekwondo. The fight between Barry and Ronny was fun to watch, but his daughter was scary and hilarious at once. She took Barry by surprise and nearly kicked his butt, but she ran away and jumped over a fence. I don’t know what that little yelp was when she jumped, but it was hilarious.
3. The Mandalorian Walks Into A Bar and Kills Some Thugs (The Mandalorian)
The fandom of Star Wars has been divided recently. While the movies have been pretty hit or miss lately, the new DisneyPlus show, The Mandalorian, is quite the refresher. Right out the gate, this show instantly hooked me with its very first scene. The Mandalorian walks into a bar, gets into a fight, and kills a thug with a door. Right away, this new character establishes that he is not to be messed with. This scene gave us some Space Western vibes we’ve never seen before in Star Wars and assured us we were in for one heck of a ride. The first words out of The Mandalorian’s mouth will go down in one of the best quotes in Star Wars history. Can season two come any sooner?
2. The Punisher Reveals The Skull (The Punisher, Season 2)
When The Punisher comes for you, you should be in total awe. That’s exactly what Billy Russo was when The Punisher removed his disguise and revealed his infamous skull symbol on his chest. The mere sight of the skull put Billy in a state of paralysis and fear so much that he couldn’t breathe. After what our boy Frank did to him, he should be very afraid. This scene resembles everything what the skull means: The Punisher is coming for you and you will not survive. Marvel, please get Jon Bernthal back.
1. The Heads on The Pikes (The Walking Dead, Season 9)
Two scenes from The Walking Dead? Well, sorry to say, but it was just that good. One of the final scenes from season nine broke my heart in a way that the show hasn’t done in a while. After meeting with Whisperer leader, Alpha, Daryl and the group discover an act of sheer horror. They see a border marked with pikes and each one has a reanimated head of one of their friends forced in on the top. It’s a scene that shook them as much as us, considering the show killed off much of their cast. What made it stick was the surprise and the fact that haven’t done something like that in a while. Right then, The Whisperers established themselves as the most dangerous foes the group has ever encountered. They will surely continue as a major threat for another season or two.
That’s it, that is the top ten TV moments of 2019. These choices were tough, but each of them stand out and stuck with me. For those who decided to ignore the spoiler warning, take some time out of your day and please check out these shows. Trust me, it’s worth the time.