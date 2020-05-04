The Voice Will Be Doing At-Home Remote Shows

Out of all the shows that need to retool at this time one would think that The Voice might be one of those that could be among the easiest to do but also have the most difficulty. Much like hosting a show online it’s assumed that any contestant is going to have to find a room that they can seal off for the needed audition time that’s required so that there’s no background noise or other disturbances, as contestants are going to be auditioning from home as Justin Case of TVWeb has made clear. While it sounds as though the show will go on with Carson Daly in the studio it will be going on with at-home auditions and with the hosts streaming from home as well for obvious safety reasons. It’s bound to appear a little odd largely due to the idea that this is not how a lot of shows have been seen to operate in years past, but with the coronavirus still a very bit reality in our lives this is how things are going to have to be until such time as people can start congregating without risk of infecting others and without further risk of inciting a great deal of controversy as those in Michigan have caused. The truth is that the show must go on, as the saying goes, and if this is how it has to happen then there are worse ways really since online is a definite possibility and is being used to push forward and make sure that people will still get to see and vote for their favorite singers at this time.
One might think that the average webcam and mic setup wouldn’t be enough but the show has been gracious enough to provide the right type of equipment and coaching to those wishing to be on the show to make it possible for their voice to come in loud and clear. Imagine if there were a few people on the docket that had great voices but were unlucky enough to have garbage equipment that shredded their voice and made it impossible to push them forward. Thankfully the show obviously planned for this and has made sure that every person that makes their way forward will be given the kind of coaching they need and be given the equipment necessary to sound as professional as they possibly can. It’s bound to be an interesting experiment when the show is revealed, but it does sound as though plenty of people are still waiting to chime in on their favorites as thankfully the change in format doesn’t necessarily mean a change in the show, at least not enough to really turn people off in any significant way.
It’s very easy to imagine what things are going to be like when it becomes possible to once again get back to life as we knew it before the pandemic, as right now a good part of the world feels on edge after only a couple of months. From one facet of life to another things have changed in a big way since people have been used to going anywhere, doing anything, and having the freedom to do what they want without the idea that they’re doing that much harm just by being a part of society. With the pandemic in place however and the ideals that many are now clinging to as far as social distancing and working from home to keep others safe, a lot of what we consider a normal life has had to change in order to accommodate a life that is no longer the way we recall only a couple of months before. The amusing thing is that people tend to act as though we’ve entered an entirely new way of living when the truth is that you can still go outside, you can still shop for your essential needs, and you can still communicate with others, but the act of actually being around people, while it’s not forbidden in many parts of the world, is heavily frowned upon since there’s no telling when we’ll get the all clear and be told that mingling with other people is perfectly okay now. Even when this does finally happen one can imagine just how careful many people are going to be since the virus won’t disappear in a puff of smoke, but will likely be right around the corner, waiting to strike again if people aren’t careful enough.
What’s also easy to think about is that the change to The Voice might last for a while even if the all clear is eventually given if only to finish up a season instead of shaking it up once people are allowed to be in the same room again. Joe Otterson of Variety has more to say on the topic.