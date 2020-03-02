Home
The Witcher's Vesemir Has Been Revealed

We now know who will be playing the character of Vesemir from The Witcher, but unfortunately for a lot of people with their hopes up it won’t be Mark Hamill. To be sure Hamill was ready to take on the part of the elder Witcher despite not knowing who he was or even that much about the story, as Chris Morse of Dead Entertainment made clear, but it just wasn’t to be. Instead we’ll be seeing Kim Bodnia from Killing Eve taking the role as he steps into season 2 as the eldest of the Witcher’s and a survivor of the massacre at Kaer Mohen that nearly did away with the monster-hunting mutants. Those that have read the books or played the movie know by now that Vesemir is the elderly father figure of the remaining Witcher’s as he’s been around and seen quite a bit in his long life. How much he’ll be used for the show moving forward is hard to say but judging by the books it could be for a while at least since Ciri is going to be bound for Kaer Morhen for training for a while if the series follows the books. At some point Triss Merigold will be arriving to take Ciri to her next phase of training, as the young woman isn’t meant to be purely a Witcher, but something far greater thanks to her destiny.

We did get to hear a bit from Vesemir in a dream sequence near the end of the first season, but it wasn’t nearly enough to really get a good idea of who was going to step into the role, as Geralt was delirious and not entirely in possession of his wits. At that point the rumors about who was being looked at for the role started up and the mention of Mark Hamill was a huge desire for a lot of people since the aging Jedi Master had expressed interest in the role. Obviously he just wasn’t thought to be the best example however as he’s been passed by while Bodnia has been assigned to take the role. To be fair Bodnia does have the look and it’s obvious that he has the talent to take on the role, so we’ll see how he does and hope that the expectation pays off. As if we have much of a choice, right? Still, given how well he’s done with other programs it’s easy to have some faith in the guy and expect that he’ll put as much into this role as he has into his others. According to Jennifer Maas of The Wrap he’ll be joined by a large number of returning cast members that will take up their established roles in order to continue the story.

It’s kind of a hope that season 2 will start out in Kaer Morhen so that it will be seen to follow the books at this point, at least in some manner. If that’s the case then we’ll see a couple of Witcher’s with any luck, including Vesemir and Geralt of course. But it could also mean that we’ll see Ciri again and she’ll be training to become a warrior, not necessarily a Witcher, but a tough individual all the same. As those who already know could tell a number of people, Ciri has been deemed as one of the strongest characters within The Witcher even if she doesn’t appear to be at this moment. Sid Natividad of Screenrant has a few things to say on that matter. I am speaking of the game and the books to be honest, though hopefully the series will last long enough or be pushed forward in time a bit if necessary as Ciri continues to train and the landscape around her continues to change. While Vesimir is definitely one of the oldest and most seasoned warriors in the series as of his induction he’s also not among the most powerful at the moment, or at least he wouldn’t be unless he’s going to be receiving an upgrade thanks to the show, much as Yennefer has thus far. Ciri though is bound to be one of the absolute strongest characters if only because she’s being trained as a Witcher and will later, if the show holds true to the books, as an enchantress as well, augmenting her already considerable power with skills, spells, and an agility of body and mind that will make her into something that could be called a weapon or a force of nature. Vesemir’s part in this is going to be interesting to watch since just reading about the old Witcher has been a joy for many people given that he’s something of a pleasant old man at times but also very obviously a fearsome enemy for those that have crossed blades with him in the past.


Tom Foster
Wake has been a freelance writer for the past several years now and has continued to do what he loves to do while attempting to get his work out to the masses.

