The Wizard of Oz Remake is Happening: Why?

Because it can happen. That’s the answer to the ‘why’ of this question when it comes to The Wizard of Oz apparently, simply because it can happen. Nicole Kassell, the same director responsible for the Watchmen show is being brought in by New Line Cinema to put an updated spin on one of the most timeless classics in Hollywood. As you can imagine this has divide people a bit when it comes to thinking about whether this will be a good idea or not. Likely we’ll see plenty of people saying ‘of course’ since they’ll want to see something new done with the story rather than to simply concoct a different story that might have something to do with the original. Continuations don’t appear to be the ‘in’ thing right now since reboots and remakes are what many people are hoping to see, frustrating as that might be for some folks. It’s enough to hope that things aren’t going to get too different, especially such there might be a lot of people hoping that the movie will remain friendly to everyone. But given the current era and what has been done to other classics at this point it feels more likely that we’ll see something that will be along the same line as the original story, but with effects and a storyline that will be different enough that people might initially recognize what they’re seeing.
It’s very fair to say that the story has been adapted several times throughout the years and that it’s taken on a very dark look sometimes and a very silly appearance at others. There was even an animated version titled Legends of Oz that saw Dorothy return after being summoned by the Tin Man, Scarecrow, and Lion, to combat the younger brother of the Wicked Witch of the East, the Jester. There have been many upon many moments that have alluded to or used the Wizard of Oz for reference as well, which is to say that this movie has held up quite well over the years. But completely remaking the movie isn’t exactly something that a lot of people have wanted to touch upon in all that time, likely for a reason. But in this era, we’re seeing just the opposite since the idea appears to be to do whatever is there to do no matter that it might be something that is best left alone simply because it’s a classic. One thing that a lot of us, myself included, have to remember is that a remake doesn’t end up destroying the original, since there’s nothing that can do that short of destroying every copy of the movie that’s ever existed. Many might still argue that a remake simply isn’t needed, that some stories should probably be left as they are, but it sounds like it’s going to happen all the same.
So far there aren’t any real details to be had on when production will get going on the remake, so there’s not much to tell. Between now and whenever we end up getting word of how the project is going it’s probably going to be a while, meaning there won’t be a lot of sense in bemoaning the idea that it is coming. On top of that, simply rolling your eyes, shaking your head, and ending it all with a shrug of your shoulders is the best way to deal with it since like it or not, remakes are going to keep happening so long as people keep paying for them. While they’re not all a negative aspect of the film industry there are some that make a lot of people wonder they’re so increasingly popular and why some stories can’t be left alone for a while, if not forever. One has to wonder when someone is going to think of remaking Gone with the Wind or Casablanca, which would likely anger a few people simply because some classics really should be left alone. In some cases, it’s definitely worth it to see what can be done with a property and how it can be incorporated into a new project that will follow the source material but maybe do something that’s different enough to appease a more modern audience.
One can just imagine the discussions that are going to come from this announcement since there are bound to be plenty of people that will hope that it doesn’t besmirch or in any way disgrace the original, and there will be those that are going to have every faith that a remake will bring the story into the current era in a masterful manner that everyone will like. We’ll have to just wait and see what happens since bringing older movies back can be a bit divisive as people already know, especially when it comes to changing anything.